Women's Health

40 Times Madonna Shocked Us All With Her Outfit

Since she first hit the scene in the '80s, you could always count on Madonna to get people talking (or gasping) about her look. Whether it be the controversial use of crosses, cone bras, or unapologetically sexy looks, the Queen of Pop has mastered the art of shocking people through fashion. Take a look back at some of Madonna's most boundary-breaking outfit choices of all time.
Deadline

Taiwan’s Catchplay, Screenworks Asia Unveil Slate Of Chinese Originals, Headed By ‘Not A Murder Story’, Starring Kuan-Ting Liu

Taiwan-based regional streamer Catchplay and its production subsidiary Screenworks Asia have announced a slate of Mandarin-language originals, headed by eight-part crime thriller Not A Murder Story, directed by Chen-Nien Ko (The Silent Forest) and starring Kuan-Ting Liu (A Sun).  Currently in post-production, the series is a co-production between Screenworks Asia, Taiwan’s Gala Television Corp and Hong Kong’s MakerVille Company. The story revolves around an aspiring actor who wakes up one morning with a dead woman beside him. Sonia Sui (Women Who Flirt) and Gingle Wang (Detention) also star.  Also in post-production is coming-of-age comedy drama I Can See You Shine, scripted by...
Women's Health

Dua Lipa takes her mates to Barry's for a sweat sesh in Sydney

Ahead of her now sold out Future Nostalgia tour, Dua Lipa has touched down in Sydney, Australia, a few days early to enjoy some time off. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Margaret Minnicks

Details about Prince Harry's memoir 'SPARE'

There has been a lot of talk and speculation for many months about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir. In the last few days, more details have been revealed. Those details have caused so many pre-orders that the book has already made the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex a best-selling author without people having read a word of it.
Vice

The artist channelling Indigenous spirituality into her practice

When Himali Singh Soin was on her polar expeditions in 2017, something happened in the Arctic which stayed with her, a moment that became a method. A storm off Svalbard had scrambled the ship's navigation system, and a thick fog descended on the water, obscuring the stars above. The ship's captain gathered the crew onto the deck, drawing a map and telling them how to operate the boat's sails, not knowing how long the outage would last. In that moment, Himali's mind turned to the ancient Indigenous beliefs of the Arctic: it was said that when celestial navigation failed, travellers would listen to their kidneys to guide them -- the body's water regulation connecting with the seas and currents.

