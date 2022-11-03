When Himali Singh Soin was on her polar expeditions in 2017, something happened in the Arctic which stayed with her, a moment that became a method. A storm off Svalbard had scrambled the ship's navigation system, and a thick fog descended on the water, obscuring the stars above. The ship's captain gathered the crew onto the deck, drawing a map and telling them how to operate the boat's sails, not knowing how long the outage would last. In that moment, Himali's mind turned to the ancient Indigenous beliefs of the Arctic: it was said that when celestial navigation failed, travellers would listen to their kidneys to guide them -- the body's water regulation connecting with the seas and currents.

