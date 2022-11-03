Read full article on original website
Possible Amarillo Kidnapper Found with Swords and Guns
Okay a kidnapping, sounds scary but fairly regular. Well after stopping and arresting this possible kidnapper, The Amarillo Police Department found an interesting arsenal in this man's car. Early Monday morning around 9 A.M. , APD Officers were called to the area of Bell Street and Gainsborough Road due to...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Auto Chase
Amarillo Police have a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a city-wide car chase. At 9:00 a.m. police were called to Bell Street and Gainsborough Road on a report of a man forcing a woman into a car. The officers attempted to stop the car,...
Police provide update after 2 found dead in south Amarillo
UPDATE 6:27 p.m. The Amarillo Police Department reports that the suspicious deaths were ruled to be a homicide. According to police, the bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29, were found to have gunshot wounds. Police said there is one person in custody in connection with the homicide. Police are still investigating the […]
KFDA
APD: Death of 2 found dead in mobile home ruled a homicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department ruled the death of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home today. Around 12:18 p.m., APD said 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.
1 arrested after Monday morning chase through Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Monday morning chase that ended in an arrest in north Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called to the area of Bell Street and Gainsborough Road around 8:58 a.m. Monday on […]
Two Found Dead in Amarillo Mobile Home Park
The victims have been identified as Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29. A family member has been taken into custody, according to APD. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to a home earlier today. The Amarillo Police Department responded to a call on Monday, November 7th, at 12:18...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department, United Way warn drivers of the dangers of stopping in the roadway
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department and United Way are warning drivers of the dangers of stopping in the roadway and are providing better and safer ways to give to those in needs. “The need in Amarillo is real. There are people who are suffering from homelessness and hunger,...
kgncnewsnow.com
PABTU On The Hunt For Stolen Harley
A motorcycle is in the spotlight of this week’s Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit’s stolen auto of the day. A 2021 black Harley Davidson Sportster was reported stolen from the 5300 block of Canyon Dr. on Monday, November 1st. The bike should display a Texas license, 388-M4Z,...
Amarillo Native Sentenced for Shooting Homeless
Well, in the case of former Amarillo native and daughter of a Amarillo Attorney who has his own problematic history that may not be so clear. It might even be debatable. On Thursday Nov, 3rd 2017 while in Nashville Tennessee, Katie Quackenbush was accused of shooting Gerald Melton, a homeless man. Investigations revealed that Katie had gotten into an argument with Melton who was sleeping on a sidewalk near Quackenbush's parked Porsche. The Porsche had been making loud noises, which prompted Melton to approach the car and ask her to move her car. This quickly devolved into an argument, which then took a deadly turn. Quackenbush fired two shots at Melton, critically injuring the man.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Police investigating after 2 found dead
Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating an incident in which two bodies were found on Monday. Officials detailed that at around 12:20 p.m., APD was called to a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park on Canyon Drive. Upon arriving, officials reported that police found two people dead...
kgncnewsnow.com
Fatal Car Crash In Amarillo
A Saturday morning wreck in downtown Amarillo has left one man dead. Amarillo Police says at 1:43 a.m.the wreck happened in the 1200 block of South Taylor Street, November 5th, involving a large concrete structure.. Twenty-two-years old Isaiah Humberto Mendiola is said to have been going south on Taylor and...
kgncnewsnow.com
Floor Furnace House Fire
A Saturday morning fire in the 2000 Block of South Washington Street is being blamed on a floor furnace. Amarillo fire crews found the two-story residence with smoke coming out the front door at 10:45. They were notified by witnesses that there was still someone inside the house and as...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
MORE THAN 79,000 DEAD ON TEXAS ROADS. IT’S TIME TO CARE
November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. The cell phone video from Easter Sunday shows the convertible Chevy Corvette going 110 mph on Dumas Highway in Amarillo. “Joey! Chill, bro!” is what the passenger, Dyego Mendoza, shouted over the roaring engine. But it was too late....
KFDA
Early voting recap in Randall and Potter counties
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Friday we reported a low early voting turn out, but there was still time to boost the numbers. Early voting numbers are in across the state and reports show that the numbers have dropped. Austin American Statesman reports the Texas early voting turnout this year...
KFDA
Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
Rugs, Flags and Familiar Faces at 34th and Georgia in Amarillo
Over the weekend I had a few chores I had to make sure I got done. One of the many chores was to go and fill my five-gallon jug with water. So I headed over to 34th and Georgia in the Georgia VIllage. As I was waiting for the light...
Amarillo Fire Department stresses furnace safety after South Washington fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details on a fire in the 2000 block of South Washington on Saturday morning that spurred a reminder for fire and furnace safety. Amarillo Fire Department crews were dispatched to South Washington at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to officials, and arriving units found a […]
Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
Faith City Mission details Thanksgiving meal to feed the hungry
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Faith City Mission announced its Thanksgiving meal to feed those in need on Nov. 26 at Faith City Mission, located at 401 S.E. 2nd. According to Faith City Mission, guests can attend the chapel at 11 a.m., followed by the Thanksgiving lunch at 11:30 a.m. Faith City noted that doors will […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo City Council to Meet This Week
Amarillo’s next City Council meeting will take place this Tuesday afternoon, with some interesting talking points on the agenda. There will be another update on various boards and committees such as Parks and Recreation, a Solid Waste Update as we move closer to twice-a-week trash pickup around the city, consideration for a Routine Airport Maintenance Program Grant from TxDot, and much more.
