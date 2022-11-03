ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Possible Amarillo Kidnapper Found with Swords and Guns

Okay a kidnapping, sounds scary but fairly regular. Well after stopping and arresting this possible kidnapper, The Amarillo Police Department found an interesting arsenal in this man's car. Early Monday morning around 9 A.M. , APD Officers were called to the area of Bell Street and Gainsborough Road due to...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Auto Chase

Amarillo Police have a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a city-wide car chase. At 9:00 a.m. police were called to Bell Street and Gainsborough Road on a report of a man forcing a woman into a car. The officers attempted to stop the car,...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

APD: Death of 2 found dead in mobile home ruled a homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department ruled the death of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home today. Around 12:18 p.m., APD said 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Two Found Dead in Amarillo Mobile Home Park

The victims have been identified as Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29. A family member has been taken into custody, according to APD. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to a home earlier today. The Amarillo Police Department responded to a call on Monday, November 7th, at 12:18...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

PABTU On The Hunt For Stolen Harley

A motorcycle is in the spotlight of this week’s Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit’s stolen auto of the day. A 2021 black Harley Davidson Sportster was reported stolen from the 5300 block of Canyon Dr. on Monday, November 1st. The bike should display a Texas license, 388-M4Z,...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo Native Sentenced for Shooting Homeless

Well, in the case of former Amarillo native and daughter of a Amarillo Attorney who has his own problematic history that may not be so clear. It might even be debatable. On Thursday Nov, 3rd 2017 while in Nashville Tennessee, Katie Quackenbush was accused of shooting Gerald Melton, a homeless man. Investigations revealed that Katie had gotten into an argument with Melton who was sleeping on a sidewalk near Quackenbush's parked Porsche. The Porsche had been making loud noises, which prompted Melton to approach the car and ask her to move her car. This quickly devolved into an argument, which then took a deadly turn. Quackenbush fired two shots at Melton, critically injuring the man.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo Police investigating after 2 found dead

Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating an incident in which two bodies were found on Monday. Officials detailed that at around 12:20 p.m., APD was called to a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park on Canyon Drive. Upon arriving, officials reported that police found two people dead...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Car Crash In Amarillo

A Saturday morning wreck in downtown Amarillo has left one man dead. Amarillo Police says at 1:43 a.m.the wreck happened in the 1200 block of South Taylor Street, November 5th, involving a large concrete structure.. Twenty-two-years old Isaiah Humberto Mendiola is said to have been going south on Taylor and...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Floor Furnace House Fire

A Saturday morning fire in the 2000 Block of South Washington Street is being blamed on a floor furnace. Amarillo fire crews found the two-story residence with smoke coming out the front door at 10:45. They were notified by witnesses that there was still someone inside the house and as...
AMARILLO, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

MORE THAN 79,000 DEAD ON TEXAS ROADS. IT’S TIME TO CARE

November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. The cell phone video from Easter Sunday shows the convertible Chevy Corvette going 110 mph on Dumas Highway in Amarillo. “Joey! Chill, bro!” is what the passenger, Dyego Mendoza, shouted over the roaring engine. But it was too late....
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Early voting recap in Randall and Potter counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Friday we reported a low early voting turn out, but there was still time to boost the numbers. Early voting numbers are in across the state and reports show that the numbers have dropped. Austin American Statesman reports the Texas early voting turnout this year...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Police: 3 Amarillo males using fake checks at banks in Clovis

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Police are investigating fake checks that some Amarillo males have tried to use at banks in Clovis. Clovis Police Department said over the past couple of weeks, several Clovis banks reported individuals from Texas are trying to cash forged checks. The fake checks have real...
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Fire Department stresses furnace safety after South Washington fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details on a fire in the 2000 block of South Washington on Saturday morning that spurred a reminder for fire and furnace safety. Amarillo Fire Department crews were dispatched to South Washington at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, according to officials, and arriving units found a […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man indicted for August shooting in south Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The suspect in the August shooting of Shereena Ann Webster has been officially indicted by a Randall County grand jury. According to Randall County District Court records, 33-year-old Erik Mitchell Rivas was indicted on Wednesday on a charge of “Murder.” According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Rivas allegedly shot 36-year-old Shereena […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo City Council to Meet This Week

Amarillo’s next City Council meeting will take place this Tuesday afternoon, with some interesting talking points on the agenda. There will be another update on various boards and committees such as Parks and Recreation, a Solid Waste Update as we move closer to twice-a-week trash pickup around the city, consideration for a Routine Airport Maintenance Program Grant from TxDot, and much more.
AMARILLO, TX

