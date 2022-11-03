ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
industrytoday.com

Working with Group Purchasing Organizations

Set yourself up with the data necessary to validate GPO invoices and ensure you are not overcharged. Supply chain issues are getting increasingly complex. Not only because of the everyday complications—freight, supply, customs, etc.—but because of the number of players in the field. More and more, particularly in fields like foodservice and healthcare, purchasing is being run through a third-party intermediary known as a “Group Purchasing Organization,” or a “GPO.”
industrytoday.com

Chain.io VP Recognized as a Leading Woman in Logistics

PHILADELPHIA — Chain.io, a cloud-based integration platform that connects partners across the global supply chain, today announced that Christa Hinkel, Vice President of Customer Success, has been named to the Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award. The award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

Comments / 0

Community Policy