Lil Wayne had an incredible fan experience Saturday ... and the opposite on Sunday. The New Orleans rapper and record executive was ecstatic over the LSU Tigers' 32-31 overtime win over the rival Alabama Crimson Tide. After responding to an Alabama score with one of their own in extra time, the Tigers chose to go for two. That decision paid off as they converted, giving Alabama its second loss of the season. It's the first time the Crimson Tide have lost multiple games before the Iron Bowl since 2010.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO