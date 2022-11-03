Read full article on original website
Sorry, Fox News and Joe Biden, this election won’t alter history. It’s just another midterm
Life won’t be radically different no matter what happens Tuesday. [Opinion]
The Hill’s Morning Report — Expectations high for GOP this Election Day
Here’s what we think we know as Election Day dawns nationwide, based on our colleagues’ reporting: It’s going to be a good night for Republican candidates competing for House seats. How good remains to be seen. The GOP could wrest the Senate majority away from President Biden and Democrats by a single seat, although there are other plausible scenarios as millions of Americans line up to vote on Tuesday.
Democrats on defense to keep US House seats on Texas border
Three U.S. House races in South Texas are carrying unusually high stakes as Republicans close in on retaking control of Congress
Donald Trump and Joe Biden make final appeals to voters on eve of US midterms
Donald Trump and Joe Biden were among big-name backers and candidates who made final appeals to voters on the eve of the US midterms.Republicans were excited about the prospect of winning back Congress while the current president insisted his party would “surprise the living devil out of a lot of people”.“This election is not a referendum, it’s a choice. A choice between two very different visions of America,” Mr Biden said.“Remember, the power is in your hands.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Joe Biden stumbles on stage during New York midterm rallyMoment Biden addresses Maryland rally heckler: ‘Don’t jump’Joe Biden stumbles on stage during New York midterm rally
Live updates | UN Climate Summit
In a departure from the criticism that rich countries have so far endured from many developing nations' leaders at this year's international climate meeting, the president of Malawi praised leaders present in Egypt for simply showing up
Lawmakers advance bill to require state documents to be translated into 15 languages
Over 150 languages are spoken across New Jersey households, but state agencies are usually only required to provide documents in English. The post Lawmakers advance bill to require state documents to be translated into 15 languages appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
