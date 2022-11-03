ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Expectations high for GOP this Election Day

Here’s what we think we know as Election Day dawns nationwide, based on our colleagues’ reporting: It’s going to be a good night for Republican candidates competing for House seats. How good remains to be seen. The GOP could wrest the Senate majority away from President Biden and Democrats by a single seat, although there are other plausible scenarios as millions of Americans line up to vote on Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump and Joe Biden make final appeals to voters on eve of US midterms

Donald Trump and Joe Biden were among big-name backers and candidates who made final appeals to voters on the eve of the US midterms.Republicans were excited about the prospect of winning back Congress while the current president insisted his party would “surprise the living devil out of a lot of people”.“This election is not a referendum, it’s a choice. A choice between two very different visions of America,” Mr Biden said.“Remember, the power is in your hands.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Joe Biden stumbles on stage during New York midterm rallyMoment Biden addresses Maryland rally heckler: ‘Don’t jump’Joe Biden stumbles on stage during New York midterm rally
San Diego Union-Tribune

Live updates | UN Climate Summit

In a departure from the criticism that rich countries have so far endured from many developing nations' leaders at this year's international climate meeting, the president of Malawi praised leaders present in Egypt for simply showing up
TheGrio.com

TheGrio.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

 https://thegrio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy