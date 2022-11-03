Donald Trump and Joe Biden were among big-name backers and candidates who made final appeals to voters on the eve of the US midterms.Republicans were excited about the prospect of winning back Congress while the current president insisted his party would “surprise the living devil out of a lot of people”.“This election is not a referendum, it’s a choice. A choice between two very different visions of America,” Mr Biden said.“Remember, the power is in your hands.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Joe Biden stumbles on stage during New York midterm rallyMoment Biden addresses Maryland rally heckler: ‘Don’t jump’Joe Biden stumbles on stage during New York midterm rally

28 MINUTES AGO