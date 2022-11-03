ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan at Rutgers odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
 3 days ago
The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4) meet Saturday night in New Jersey. Kickoff at SHI Stadium in Piscataway is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Michigan vs. Rutgers odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Michigan covered a 21-point spread in a 29-7 victory over Michigan State last Saturday. The Wolverines have allowed just 11.5 points per game this season (3rd in FBS). The No. 5 team in the College Football Playoff rankings ran for 276 yards while allowing just 37 yards on the ground in victory. For the season, UM ranks 6th in rushing offense (246.0 yards per game) and 3rd in rush defense (79.8 YPG).

The Scarlet Knights are back at home after being shut out 31-0 at Minnesota last Saturday. A Rutgers offense ranked just 120th in total yards (304.8 YPG) was held to 134 total yards by the Golden Gophers. Rutgers is 1-4 in its last 5 games and has scored a total of 33 points in those 4 losses.

Michigan at Rutgers odds

Lines last updated Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Michigan -4000 (bet $4,000 to win $100) | Rutgers +1200 (bet $100 to win $1,200)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Michigan -25.5 (-112) | Rutgers +25.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 45.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Michigan at Rutgers picks and predictions

Prediction

Michigan 35, Rutgers 9

Way too much juice is drowning out these prices. PASS.

The Wolverines have exceptional running backs when it comes to cranking out 2nd-level yards. Defending such is a strength for Rutgers, who a year ago held UM to 2.9 yards per carry in a 20-13 loss (Sept. 25, 2021).

However, figure the 2022 Michigan ground game to be a better one, and the Wolverines can throw, too (that cuts into a Rutgers deficit area). UM also takes care of the football; it has had just 5 turnovers this season.

Peg MICHIGAN -25.5 (-112) as a partial-unit play.

Both offenses sputter in the red zone, but Michigan’s red-zone defense has been excellent. Both teams want to run the ball, and while UM will look to bolster its CFP resume, it likely won’t look to get too cute and put too much on film.

TAKE THE UNDER 45.5 (-115).

