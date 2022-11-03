Read full article on original website
Seoul House of Tofu
If you’re looking for Korean food in a slightly more upscale setting than Tofu Ya, head to Seoul Garden. They also excel in the sundubu combo department, but the prices are slightly higher and the banchan aren’t quite as exciting. Head here instead of Tofu Ya for a sit-down meal with friends where you’ll drink plenty of beer and soju while inhaling tofu stew and sweet, salty meat.
Kaz The Soba Place
Kaz is the only soba specialist on Sawtelle. Next time you’re quoted an hour at Tsujita, consider fulfilling that ramen craving with buckwheat noodles instead. The soba here is expert level—springy and hand-cut, the noodles absorb whatever sauce or broth you decide to pair with them. We like the hearty Osaka, with sukiyaki beef and comforting broth. But on a warmer day, you can always go for dip soba (The Tokyo) which comes with cold broth and some fresh vegetable garnishes. And at $4 an order, the chicken karaage appetizer is practically impossible to skip—especially since it's some of the best we’ve had on the street.
You Kitchen
New dumpling shops in the San Gabriel Valley tend to face an uphill battle—there’s just so much competition—but that’s not the case for You Kitchen. Open since 019, this tiny stripmall shop has 13 different kinds of dumplings and a steady line of hungry customers. We recommend concentrating on the “house dumplings” with chives and fish—order them pan-fried with nicely charred edges—as well as the sweet and savory chicken, shrimp, and corn dumplings. Definitely snag a “Big Mouth” pocket too, a delicious pork-filled open-faced pastry that has nothing to do with the hormone monster.
Lady Wong
You can get a lot of East Village bakery Lady Wong’s classic sweets, like rainbow kuih and cassava cake, at this satellite stall in the Urban Hawker food hall, but the real reason to make this your go-to lunch spot is the savory stuff. The tuna lemper, a sambal-laced take on the OG tinned fish served encased in warm sticky rice, is the kind of grab-and-go meal you’ll find yourself craving all the time. You should also get the anchovy puffs.
Ph'east
On the quieter end of The Battery, this small, five-stall East Asian food hall and bar offers everything from bubble tea to ramen. Our favorite vendor in the group is Poke Burri, best known for their bagel-shaped sushi roll, but we almost always get the Super Poke Bowl, which is packed high with spicy tuna, salmon, crab salad, sushi rice, and other toppings. Sometimes the food hall has live music, sometimes it’s just chatty teenage groups spending hours drinking bubble tea so they don’t have to go home; but most often, the food hall becomes the preferred Battery meet-up when your group can’t agree on what they want to eat.
South Austin
Located at Fierce Whiskers Distillery in South Austin, Otoshi is a food trailer specializing in kushiyaki, which means you’ll be able to find things like lemongrass pork, cumin beef, chicken thighs, and portobello mushrooms, all grilled over charcoal on skewers. And since you’re at a distillery that produces every major type of spirit, you can even try asking the staff for pairing suggestions.
Cauldron Coffee
Cauldron Coffee is a coffee shop and bar built in West Campus, built in a historic old building that’s played host to a number of spots over the last 150+ years, including a Baptist church, a grocery store, and a barbecue restaurant and cocktail bar. If that isn’t the most unusual evolution of an Austin building’s history, we’re not sure what is. While you probably don’t want to come here for church these days, you can get coffee, cocktails, and beer—all of which you can enjoy inside the renovated space, or in the beer garden outside.
Thattukada
Thattukada’s chicken 65 is the only food we know that’s Cheeto’s Flamin’ Hot-coloured, and that is very much a compliment. The deep-fried chunks of chicken—marinated in dazzling red chilli powder, curry leaves, and more—are the way to start your meal at the popular Keralan spot in East Ham. The walls of this low-key, brightly lit restaurant are covered with images of palm trees and crystal blue water, but almost every family and group of friends are focused on the extensive menu and the food in front of them. Fish moilley, a mild, coconut-heavy curry, is a delicious Keralan speciality that belongs on your table, alongside vegetable thali, a brilliantly pungent chicken curry, stringy parathas, and a tonne more. Given the size of the menu and the fact that every big group seems to leave with something in a takeaway box, you should absolutely come to Thattukada en masse.
State Flour Pizza
Sure, this pizza spot in Berkeley’s Elmwood might not look like much, but their Neapolitan-ish pies are on another level. What sets State Flour Pizza's apart is the slightly tangy, slightly sweet tomato sauce and flavorful crust with a wonderful chewy texture—get the burrata pie to let those elements really shine. Their ever-evolving menu (they opened September 2022) also features the more hefty Cassanova topped with what feels like every kind of meat imaginable, and, because “California-inspired” is the trend of the decade, a white pie with bacon, arugula, squash, and cherry tomatoes. There are a few basic salads on the menu, too, but you can skip to save room for more perfect pizza, and beer or wine-by-the-glass.
Wat Thai Food Court
If you love Thai food, you'll enjoy a weekend trip to Wat Thai. This 50-year-old Buddhist temple in Sun Valley has been hosting its very own street food market for decades. Every Saturday and Sunday, about fifteen different vendors pop-up outside the stunning building and serve some of the best food we’ve ever eaten out of styrofoam containers.
