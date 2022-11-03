Positivity isn't just an attitude, it's a skill. For me, that skill has been put to the test by everything I've heard and read lately from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Antisemitism is never acceptable, but it's even more troubling coming from a person with such a high profile. For years I was somewhat a fan of Ye's and I really didn't see this coming. That's part of why I find this situation shocking. I've had trouble making sense of it, so I spoke to Rabbi Chezky Vogel of Chabad Jewish Center of Missoula.

