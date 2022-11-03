ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

This Amazing Cave in Montana is the Deepest in America

Montana is full of natural wonders, but did you know that it's home to the deepest limestone cave in the United States?. Across the great state of Montana, you'll find a lot of caves. Some of them are well-known and easily accessible, while others are a bit harder to get to. In fact, there are over 350 known caves in the state.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Cooking: Cookbooks and Recipes from Montana Authors

From award winning restaurant chefs to rural ranch cooks, Montana authors have written some fantastic cookbooks. Montana is full of exceptionally talented chefs, including James Beard Award winners and nominees. But we're also home to a vast number of home recipe creators, and those who carry on many generations of hearty, Montana traditions. It's really the best of both worlds. The modern and the old-school. Experimental and traditional.
MONTANA STATE
21 Unique Courses at the University of Montana

At the University of Montana, students receive education in a broad range of subjects that include the arts, sciences, trades, and much more. As a UM alum, I was curious about some of the classes I may have missed out on during my time on campus. I spent most of...
MISSOULA, MT
Chief IRS Investigator Details Recent Montana Convictions

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division just released its 2022 annual report, and Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation Denver Field Office Andy Tsui spoke to KGVO News about specific cases related to Montana. Tsui referenced the 2022 annual report with some impressive...
MONTANA STATE
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 852 Cases, Three New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,587,274 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,566 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 222,434 doses have been administered and 77,096 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
Gianforte Visits RMEF Headquarters to Talk Land Use Issues

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited the World Headquarters of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation on Wednesday, and after a tour of the massive facility, spoke to reporters about his emphasis on land use issues as the 2023 Montana Legislative Session approaches. “Today we're really rolling...
MISSOULA, MT
Positivity Beats Hate: My Conversation with a Missoula Rabbi

Positivity isn't just an attitude, it's a skill. For me, that skill has been put to the test by everything I've heard and read lately from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Antisemitism is never acceptable, but it's even more troubling coming from a person with such a high profile. For years I was somewhat a fan of Ye's and I really didn't see this coming. That's part of why I find this situation shocking. I've had trouble making sense of it, so I spoke to Rabbi Chezky Vogel of Chabad Jewish Center of Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula Big Brothers/Big Sisters Awesome BINGO Fundraiser

Yes, Missoula, Big Brothers and Sisters still has a presence in our community. They are active, hands-on and growing!. We're excited to help them promote their first-ever, and what they hope becomes, an annual fundraising event. Let the lure of BINGO whisk you away, friends!. Yep, tomorrow night (Thursday, November...
MISSOULA, MT
TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Is Proud Of Its Aviation History

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, November is National Aviation History Month, and the great State of Montana has an aviation moment to celebrate in our history. There have been famous moments in man-made flight that some of us can recall from memory; the Wright Brothers at Kitty Hawk, Charles Lindbergh across the Atlantic, the Enola Gay over Hiroshima. But did you know about this aviation first in Montana?
MISSOULA, MT
Montanans React to Montana Millionaire Selling Out in Record Time

Remember back to the early part of 2020, shortly after the COVID pandemic began? Do you remember the madhouse that was the supermarket? The people with crazy looks in their eyes, as they fought over a package of toilet paper? The lady who glared at you for buying two bottles of hand sanitizer...? Yesterday was just about the same for many people in Montana. Anywhere a Montana Lottery ticket was sold, it was a madhouse.
MONTANA STATE
How Good Are 2022 West-Central Montana Hunting Harvest Numbers?

If the first two weekends of the general big game season are any indication, 2022 could be a pretty good year in west-central Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that, while the number of hunters remained steady compared to 2021, the total harvest numbers of both elk and deer saw a significant increase from not only last season, but the five-year average. Here are some of the figures, compiled at the Darby, Bonner, Anaconda and Fish Creek check stations.
MONTANA STATE
With Stimulus Over, Hamilton’s Food Bank Needs Your Help

The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive is kicking off November 14th and running through November 18th. We will be collecting turkeys and cash donations this year. You can drop off your donations at 3250 South Reserve during those days. We have teamed up again this year with Missoula Electric Cooperative, Decker Truck Lines and KPAX TV.
HAMILTON, MT
Montana’s Votes Are More Important Than You May Think

They always say "every vote counts" and sometimes it doesn't feel like it in some of the bigger elections that we have in our country. But here in Montana, your vote does count, and it carries more weight in our elections than maybe you know and there are some pretty big races in our state this year.
MONTANA STATE
