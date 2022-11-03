Read full article on original website
This Amazing Cave in Montana is the Deepest in America
Montana is full of natural wonders, but did you know that it's home to the deepest limestone cave in the United States?. Across the great state of Montana, you'll find a lot of caves. Some of them are well-known and easily accessible, while others are a bit harder to get to. In fact, there are over 350 known caves in the state.
Montana Cooking: Cookbooks and Recipes from Montana Authors
From award winning restaurant chefs to rural ranch cooks, Montana authors have written some fantastic cookbooks. Montana is full of exceptionally talented chefs, including James Beard Award winners and nominees. But we're also home to a vast number of home recipe creators, and those who carry on many generations of hearty, Montana traditions. It's really the best of both worlds. The modern and the old-school. Experimental and traditional.
21 Unique Courses at the University of Montana
At the University of Montana, students receive education in a broad range of subjects that include the arts, sciences, trades, and much more. As a UM alum, I was curious about some of the classes I may have missed out on during my time on campus. I spent most of...
Chief IRS Investigator Details Recent Montana Convictions
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division just released its 2022 annual report, and Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation Denver Field Office Andy Tsui spoke to KGVO News about specific cases related to Montana. Tsui referenced the 2022 annual report with some impressive...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 852 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,587,274 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,566 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 222,434 doses have been administered and 77,096 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Yes, You Can Overdose On THC. Montana Teens Learn Dabs Are Danger
Montana has finally legalized recreational Marijuana use. Now, just because it's legal, it doesn't exactly mean it's not dangerous. Yes, you can in fact overdose on THC just like two Billings teens. Have you heard of Dabs? Most of you have, sure, but for the newbies read on. Dabs are...
Gianforte Visits RMEF Headquarters to Talk Land Use Issues
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte visited the World Headquarters of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation on Wednesday, and after a tour of the massive facility, spoke to reporters about his emphasis on land use issues as the 2023 Montana Legislative Session approaches. “Today we're really rolling...
Positivity Beats Hate: My Conversation with a Missoula Rabbi
Positivity isn't just an attitude, it's a skill. For me, that skill has been put to the test by everything I've heard and read lately from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Antisemitism is never acceptable, but it's even more troubling coming from a person with such a high profile. For years I was somewhat a fan of Ye's and I really didn't see this coming. That's part of why I find this situation shocking. I've had trouble making sense of it, so I spoke to Rabbi Chezky Vogel of Chabad Jewish Center of Missoula.
Missoula Big Brothers/Big Sisters Awesome BINGO Fundraiser
Yes, Missoula, Big Brothers and Sisters still has a presence in our community. They are active, hands-on and growing!. We're excited to help them promote their first-ever, and what they hope becomes, an annual fundraising event. Let the lure of BINGO whisk you away, friends!. Yep, tomorrow night (Thursday, November...
TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
OSHA Will Oversee the Construction of UM’s New $32 Million Dining Hall
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is teaming up with Swank Enterprises during the construction of the new $32 million dining facility on the University of Montana campus. KGVO News spoke with Art Hazen, the OSHA Area Office Director...
Stevensville’s Pantry Partners Sees an Increase In Clients
The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive is starting Monday November 14th and running through Friday November 18th. We will be once again asking for your help with donations of turkeys or money to help area food banks. We want to thank our partners Missoula Electric Cooperative, Decker Truck Lines and KPAX-TV.
Montana Is Proud Of Its Aviation History
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, November is National Aviation History Month, and the great State of Montana has an aviation moment to celebrate in our history. There have been famous moments in man-made flight that some of us can recall from memory; the Wright Brothers at Kitty Hawk, Charles Lindbergh across the Atlantic, the Enola Gay over Hiroshima. But did you know about this aviation first in Montana?
Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl Appeals for Fairgrounds Levy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The iconic 90-year-old Ramona Holt, known as ‘Montana’s Most Famous Cowgirl’, appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Monday to advocate for the fairgrounds levy on the general election ballot. A Respected Horsewoman Appeals for the Fairgrounds Levy. Holt appeared with...
Missoula in Cluck: Chick-fil-A Ready to Play Chicken Next Week
Missoulians will no longer have to drive two hours to get their chicken sandwich and waffle fries. That's because the Garden City's own version of the franchise will finally spread its wings and open for business next week. The Atlanta-based company has been gearing up to open only its second...
Montanans React to Montana Millionaire Selling Out in Record Time
Remember back to the early part of 2020, shortly after the COVID pandemic began? Do you remember the madhouse that was the supermarket? The people with crazy looks in their eyes, as they fought over a package of toilet paper? The lady who glared at you for buying two bottles of hand sanitizer...? Yesterday was just about the same for many people in Montana. Anywhere a Montana Lottery ticket was sold, it was a madhouse.
Help is Here for Mental Health: Missoula’s New Psychedelic Clinic
In 2012 Colorado and Washington became the first two states to legalize cannabis for recreational use, and back then I thought that would never happen in Montana. And look where we are now. We all know cannabis dispensaries are here, but it may come as a surprise that so are psychedelic-assisted therapy centers.
How Good Are 2022 West-Central Montana Hunting Harvest Numbers?
If the first two weekends of the general big game season are any indication, 2022 could be a pretty good year in west-central Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that, while the number of hunters remained steady compared to 2021, the total harvest numbers of both elk and deer saw a significant increase from not only last season, but the five-year average. Here are some of the figures, compiled at the Darby, Bonner, Anaconda and Fish Creek check stations.
With Stimulus Over, Hamilton’s Food Bank Needs Your Help
The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive is kicking off November 14th and running through November 18th. We will be collecting turkeys and cash donations this year. You can drop off your donations at 3250 South Reserve during those days. We have teamed up again this year with Missoula Electric Cooperative, Decker Truck Lines and KPAX TV.
Montana’s Votes Are More Important Than You May Think
They always say "every vote counts" and sometimes it doesn't feel like it in some of the bigger elections that we have in our country. But here in Montana, your vote does count, and it carries more weight in our elections than maybe you know and there are some pretty big races in our state this year.
