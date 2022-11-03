ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor misses Hall Of Fame ceremony due to cancer treatment

Former Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor was forced to miss the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony due to ongoing treatment for stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Duran Duran were among those inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame last night (November 5) and former guitarist Taylor was due to reunite onstage with the band for the first time in 17 years.
CBS Sacramento

Duran Duran, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and more inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lionel Richie soared. Pat Benatar roared. Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Eminem was Eminem. The four acts found very different ways to celebrate on Saturday night, but all can now forever say they're Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. So are Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Harry Belafonte, Judas Priest and Dolly Parton, who gave the honor an enthusiastic embrace after temporarily turning it down.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Joni Mitchell Surprises Broadway’s ‘Almost Famous’ Cast With Backstage Visit on Opening Night

Oscar winner Cameron Crowe made his official Broadway debut Thursday with the opening night of “Almost Famous,” the musical adaptation of his 2000 film, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The special night was highlighted by a rare public appearance by music legend Joni Mitchell.  Crowe’s longtime friend had a seat in the audience, but then surprised the cast and crew with backstage champagne toast after the performance. Mitchell chatted with Solea Pfeiffer, who plays Penny Lane, as well as fellow actors Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti and Casey Likes. “It’s an elixir that is really hard to contain that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Radio Ink

Registration Opens for 2023 NAB Show

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has opened registration for next year’s NAB Show. The 2023 NAB Show is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from Saturday, April 15 to Wednesday, April 19. The show will help usher in the NAB’s 100th anniversary. “As we mark our...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Radio Ink

Florence Gospel Station Gets Three Spin Awards

WBZF (98.5 FM, Glory 98.5) received the Spin Award for Small Market Radio Station of the Year, while on-air personality Trey Nickelson won a pair of Spin Awards for his PM drive program Trey Nickelson in the Afternoons, including Best Radio Show and Small Market Personality/Announcer of the Year. “To...
FLORENCE, SC

