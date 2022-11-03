Oscar winner Cameron Crowe made his official Broadway debut Thursday with the opening night of “Almost Famous,” the musical adaptation of his 2000 film, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The special night was highlighted by a rare public appearance by music legend Joni Mitchell. Crowe’s longtime friend had a seat in the audience, but then surprised the cast and crew with backstage champagne toast after the performance. Mitchell chatted with Solea Pfeiffer, who plays Penny Lane, as well as fellow actors Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti and Casey Likes. “It’s an elixir that is really hard to contain that...

