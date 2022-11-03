Read full article on original website
Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jade Carey's rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships. The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women's vault final on Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the U.S. women capture the team gold earlier in the meet.
Machino replaces injured Nakayama in Japan's World Cup squad
Japan has drafted in forward Shuto Machino to replace injured defender Yuta Nakayama on its World Cup roster for Qatar. Nakayama, who plays for English club Huddersfield, injured his Achilles tendon in a match last week.
Canada fretting on Davies, Crepeau injuries before World Cup
BERLIN (AP) — Canada is sweating on the fitness of Alphonso Davies and goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau just over two weeks before the World Cup begins. Davies went off with an apparent leg injury while playing for Bayern Munich on Saturday, while Crepeau left the field on a cart several hours later after injuring his leg while playing for Los Angeles FC against Philadelphia in the MLS Cup final.
