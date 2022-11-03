Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
We almost certainly won’t know who won some races on election night, so don’t freak out
Though Election Day is Tuesday, election officials say it will take some time before Nevadans learn final results or find out who won and who lost some close races. “It’s certainly not going to be final on election night, but we will keep the general public informed every day that we get results in, and by the end of the day we will have new reports available until we’re through with the counting,” said Clark County elections clerk Joe Gloria.
Rain, snowfall reduce risk of wildfires in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A turn to wet weather has blunted an already moderate wildfire season in California but some risk remains as changing climate has made a rainy fall no guarantee of a stormy winter. The latest Pacific storm brought bands of rain and snow to parts of...
Today's Headlines: 1 dead, dozens hurt in Texas, Oklahoma tornadoes; Obama says sulking, moping not an option; N. Korea fire more missiles
It's Saturday, Nov. 5. Get caught up what's going on around the nation and world today. Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma began assessing damage and working to recover Saturday after tornadoes tore through the region. Authorities in Oklahoma say at least one person died when a twister hit...
It took Nevada Republicans who want to hand-count all votes hours to get through just 50 ballots
Volunteers in Nye County were directed to cease hand-counting ballots immediately after the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that the current process is illegal. In a three-page opinion, the state Supreme Court sided with objections raised by the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada, which argued that the count was being conducted in a way that violated state law as it allowed public observers to hear results before polls closed on Election Day, according to reporting by The Associated Press.
The sleeper county that could decide the Senate
RENO, Nev. — On a gusty, gray afternoon last weekend, Laura Picanco dispensed gas into her SUV, then firmly returned the nozzle to the pump. “This is ridiculous!” she fumed, tilting her head around the pump to talk to the person on the other side. “I don’t know how people do it.” At $5.61 a gallon, she filled only three-fourths of her tank, shelling out $108.
