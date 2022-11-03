Though Election Day is Tuesday, election officials say it will take some time before Nevadans learn final results or find out who won and who lost some close races. “It’s certainly not going to be final on election night, but we will keep the general public informed every day that we get results in, and by the end of the day we will have new reports available until we’re through with the counting,” said Clark County elections clerk Joe Gloria.

