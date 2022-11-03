ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, PA

VIDEO: 'Oh No, Stop!' Watch This Unstoppable Train Collision In Strasburg

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
A screenshot of the Virtual Railfan webcam at Paradise, Pa., moments before Norfolk & Western 4-8-0 475 collided with an excavator and a satellite image of the railyard and railroad museum. Photo Credit: Facebook/Virtual RailFan (overlay); Google Maps (Satellite)

A locomotive near a train museum made some history of its own, smashing into an excavator on Wednesday, Nov. 2 around 11:30 a.m., authorities say.

The Norfolk & Western 475— a low-speed locomotive hit the excavator which had been left on the track at 301 Gap Road, Leaman Place Yard in Paradise, according to a spokesperson with the railroad.

Daily Voice reached out to Lancaster County Wide Communications at the time of the incident and could not confirm details regarding the crash beyond "state police were directing traffic on the scene." The Pennsylvania state police did not return Daily Voice's calls on Wednesday. In subsequent calls, the collision was confirmed to be "minor with no one on board or injured," according to dispatchers.

The crash was captured by someone on the scene and a popular webcam live-streaming service Virtual RailFan. In the videos you can hear people saying "Oh no, stop!" followed by crushing metal.

Repairs are underway, on this locomotive, which is the oldest at the railroad, and it is estimated to be ready for the Christmas season, according to the spokesperson.

The Federal Railroad Administration has opened an investigation into the incident.

