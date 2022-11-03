ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Turning dresses into dreams': Cinderella's Closet gives grace, love and respect

PADUCAH — Young women from all over the country dream of the magical day they'll go to prom. The shining star of that dream? The dress. Dressing up for prom is a rite of passage for thousands of teen girls across the country — but many families just can't afford the exorbitant cost. That's where nonprofit Cinderella's Closet steps in, providing beautiful formal wear to local girls who wouldn't be able to attend prom otherwise.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Southeastern Illinois College performs 'A Christmas Carol, The Musical'

HARRISBURG, IL — Southeastern Illinois College theater department is bringing an adaptation of Charles Dickens' most well-known story to life and putting attendees in the holiday spirit this year. "A Christmas Carol, The Musical" is coming to SIC’s Allan G. Kimball Stage on Nov. 18-20. “'A Christmas Carol'...
HARRISBURG, IL
99.5 WKDQ

One Small Town in Kentucky Celebrates the Holidays With Santa And a Huge Lights Festival

The pumpkins are all but gone and the holiday season has come in with all the bells and whistles or should we say lights. One Kentucky town knows just how to celebrate. Patti's is located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky about three miles off the interstate. My first experience with Patti's was in high school when I played in the Kentucky Lake soccer tournament. I was hooked after that.
GRAND RIVERS, KY
kbsi23.com

13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff has record-setting day

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Good food for a good cause. The 13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff brought a record 42 teams and hundreds upon hundreds of people to Marion today to try some of the best chili the area has to offer, and to raise money for several local charities.
MARION, IL
wsiu.org

SIC to receive largest estate gift in its history

Southeastern Illinois College is set to receive the largest estate gift in its history. Colonel William Curtis Hise has pledged his entire estate along with some artwork to the college, valued at upwards of 7 million dollars. Hise had previously made a private donation of 3 million dollars to create...
HARRISBURG, IL
yoursportsedge.com

PHOTOS – 2022-23 Lyon County Cheerleaders

The Lyon County High School cheerleaders were photographed on Wednesday as part of Media Day. See the 2022-23 LCHS cheerleaders in this YSE photo gallery.
wevv.com

Doctors seeing high rate of flu in kids earlier than usual

Doctors are urging schools to take steps to prevent the spread of illness as flu season approaches. The temperatures might be unseasonably warm recently, but that doesn’t mean respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV aren’t spreading at high rates. Hospitals are saying it's the worst RSV season...
OWENSBORO, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

11/4 Gridiron Glory

PADUCAH — Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Nov. 4. Fort Knox 14, Crittenden County 53. Todd County Central 22, Mayfield 43. Murray 27, Butler County 21. Taylor County 0, Paducah Tilghman 37. Trigg County 36, Hart County 43. Hopkinsville 24, Franklin Simpson 17.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Merryman House program coordinator wins award for community work

PADUCAH — The coordinator for the Marshall County Resiliency Center (MCRC) took home the Volunteer of the Year award for her "above-and-beyond dedication" to Marshall County. Jayna Burkey was recognized by the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce for her work at the Marshall County Resiliency Center and for her...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Governor appoints two Paducah residents to boards

Gov. Andy Beshear announced several appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions Friday, including two western Kentucky residents. Dr. Irvin Smith of Paducah is a physician at Healthworks LLC. He will fill the unexpired term through late 2023 of a previous appointee, who resigned from the Kentucky Fire Commission. Susan Guess...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7. With this in mind, motorists should look...
MAYFIELD, KY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Marion, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Booker encourages early voting in Paducah

Democratic Senate nominee Charles Booker makes campaign stop in Paducah. Booker plans to again touch all four corners of Kentucky. In Paducah on Friday, Booker spoke on the importance of using the opportunity to vote early.
PADUCAH, KY
Dresden Enterprise

The Healing Space Now Open in Martin

For anyone looking to take a different approach to healing, personal well being, and relaxation, The Healing Space at 115-A Neal Street in Martin is offering some unique services and techniques. Owners Tommy and Cyndi Puckett moved into their facility back in June, and this past Friday, Oct. 14, they...
MARTIN, TN

