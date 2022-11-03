Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky LakeTravel MavenGilbertsville, KY
Talon Falls is Still the Best Haunt We Have SeenLucinda GunninPaducah, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
'Turning dresses into dreams': Cinderella's Closet gives grace, love and respect
PADUCAH — Young women from all over the country dream of the magical day they'll go to prom. The shining star of that dream? The dress. Dressing up for prom is a rite of passage for thousands of teen girls across the country — but many families just can't afford the exorbitant cost. That's where nonprofit Cinderella's Closet steps in, providing beautiful formal wear to local girls who wouldn't be able to attend prom otherwise.
wpsdlocal6.com
Southeastern Illinois College performs 'A Christmas Carol, The Musical'
HARRISBURG, IL — Southeastern Illinois College theater department is bringing an adaptation of Charles Dickens' most well-known story to life and putting attendees in the holiday spirit this year. "A Christmas Carol, The Musical" is coming to SIC’s Allan G. Kimball Stage on Nov. 18-20. “'A Christmas Carol'...
One Small Town in Kentucky Celebrates the Holidays With Santa And a Huge Lights Festival
The pumpkins are all but gone and the holiday season has come in with all the bells and whistles or should we say lights. One Kentucky town knows just how to celebrate. Patti's is located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky about three miles off the interstate. My first experience with Patti's was in high school when I played in the Kentucky Lake soccer tournament. I was hooked after that.
kbsi23.com
13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff has record-setting day
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Good food for a good cause. The 13th Annual Southern Illinois Chili Cookoff brought a record 42 teams and hundreds upon hundreds of people to Marion today to try some of the best chili the area has to offer, and to raise money for several local charities.
wsiu.org
SIC to receive largest estate gift in its history
Southeastern Illinois College is set to receive the largest estate gift in its history. Colonel William Curtis Hise has pledged his entire estate along with some artwork to the college, valued at upwards of 7 million dollars. Hise had previously made a private donation of 3 million dollars to create...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – 2022-23 Lyon County Cheerleaders
The Lyon County High School cheerleaders were photographed on Wednesday as part of Media Day. See the 2022-23 LCHS cheerleaders in this YSE photo gallery.
wevv.com
Doctors seeing high rate of flu in kids earlier than usual
Doctors are urging schools to take steps to prevent the spread of illness as flu season approaches. The temperatures might be unseasonably warm recently, but that doesn’t mean respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV aren’t spreading at high rates. Hospitals are saying it's the worst RSV season...
wfcnnews.com
W. Frankfort PE teacher issued remedial warning; expected to return to work
WEST FRANKFORT - The West Frankfort CUSD #168 school board voted at a special board meeting tonight to issue a remedial warning to an employee accused of denying the use of locker rooms to a transgender student. Mr. Cody Hiller, a physical education teacher at Frankfort Community High School, allegedly...
wpsdlocal6.com
11/4 Gridiron Glory
PADUCAH — Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Nov. 4. Fort Knox 14, Crittenden County 53. Todd County Central 22, Mayfield 43. Murray 27, Butler County 21. Taylor County 0, Paducah Tilghman 37. Trigg County 36, Hart County 43. Hopkinsville 24, Franklin Simpson 17.
ky-news.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Merryman House program coordinator wins award for community work
PADUCAH — The coordinator for the Marshall County Resiliency Center (MCRC) took home the Volunteer of the Year award for her "above-and-beyond dedication" to Marshall County. Jayna Burkey was recognized by the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce for her work at the Marshall County Resiliency Center and for her...
westkentuckystar.com
Governor appoints two Paducah residents to boards
Gov. Andy Beshear announced several appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions Friday, including two western Kentucky residents. Dr. Irvin Smith of Paducah is a physician at Healthworks LLC. He will fill the unexpired term through late 2023 of a previous appointee, who resigned from the Kentucky Fire Commission. Susan Guess...
KFVS12
Demolition work in Mayfield, Ky. completed; Some streets to reopen
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Demolition work on the Graves County Courthouse and the American Legion Building has completed, according to a contractor for the City of Mayfield. This means some streets in the downtown area could reopen during the day on November 7. With this in mind, motorists should look...
Marion, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Cobden High School basketball team will have a game with Crab Orchard High School on November 07, 2022, 15:50:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
wpsdlocal6.com
Upcoming EmpowerHER business convention to be held at Julian Carroll Convention Center
PADUCAH — Women from across the Local 6 area will soon gather to gain personal and professional insight — and enjoy a delicious catered lunch — at Paducah's EmpowerHER women's conference. The yearly conference is hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, and this year it's...
Several Ky. school districts closing due to spike in influenza cases
At least 14 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts will close or have non-traditional instruction in coming days due to high cases of flu.
wpsdlocal6.com
Booker encourages early voting in Paducah
Democratic Senate nominee Charles Booker makes campaign stop in Paducah. Booker plans to again touch all four corners of Kentucky. In Paducah on Friday, Booker spoke on the importance of using the opportunity to vote early.
Home Team Friday: Union County vs Glasgow
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) Glasgow – 20 Union County – 50
Dresden Enterprise
The Healing Space Now Open in Martin
For anyone looking to take a different approach to healing, personal well being, and relaxation, The Healing Space at 115-A Neal Street in Martin is offering some unique services and techniques. Owners Tommy and Cyndi Puckett moved into their facility back in June, and this past Friday, Oct. 14, they...
wdrb.com
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
Comments / 0