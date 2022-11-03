Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
The Braves make their first trade of the offseason
This could mean the Braves have found their Guillermo Heredia replacement. Either guy could also stick around in Gwinnett. I don’t have any issues with this move, even if it’s not impressive. It’s good to see that the Braves are already hard at work, and it surely won’t be their last move.
Angels announce three coaching hires
The Angels announced three new coaching hires for 2023, with Marcus Thames joining the team as the new hitting coach, Phil Plantier as assistant hitting coach and Bill Hezel as assistant pitching coach. Hezel replaces Dom Chiti, while Thames and Plantier replace Jeremy Reed and John Mallee in their respective positions. Chiti, former hitting instructor Paul Sorrento and former third base coach Mike Gallego will remain in the Angels organization but in different roles.
Longtime Cardinal Matt Holliday returns to team as bench coach
Former Cardinal Matt Holliday will return to the team he spent eight seasons playing for, signing on as bench coach under manager Oliver Marmol, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The team has also promoted Dusty Blake to pitching coach, while Turner Ward will take over as hitting coach.
Report: Phillies exercise $16M club option on Aaron Nola for 2023
The Phillies picked up their $16M club option on Aaron Nola for the 2023 season, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports. The option contained a $4.25M buyout, but there was no chance the Phils weren’t going to retain the star right-hander for another season. Drafted seventh overall...
Mets' Chris Bassitt to decline mutual option
Mets’ starter Chris Bassitt is expected to decline his $19M mutual option per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Bassitt will receive a $150K buyout and head to free agency for the first time in his career. Following a trade from the Athletics, Bassitt agreed to a one-year,...
Yardbarker
Revenue figures point to Braves being big spenders in free agency
The Braves’ revenue figures have been made public. According to a report by Liberty Media on Friday, the club posted a third-quarter revenue of $252 million, an $18 million (8%) increase from the 2021 third quarter. Atlanta broke a bevy of attendance records, selling out 42 of their 81 home games. In total, they sold 3.2 million tickets, the most since 2000.
Red Sox president says Xander Bogaerts remains team’s preferred option at shortstop
The Red Sox and star shortstop Xander Bogaerts didn’t agree on a contract extension before the start of the offseason. The four-time All-Star officially opted out of the final three years on his deal with Boston this morning, sending him to the open market for the first time in his career. The Sox still have exclusive negotiating rights with Bogaerts through Thursday, but there’s little question at this point his representatives at the Boras Corporation will soon be in contact with other teams.
The 2022-23 MLB offseason begins
The Astros are World Series champions, officially bringing the 2022 baseball season to a close. As the party continues in Houston, the rest of the baseball world has already gotten started on winter business, as (knock on wood) the league prepares for its first “regular” offseason in three years. The 2019-20 offseason was interrupted by the pandemic, with that uncertainty continuing to cloud MLB’s preparations heading into 2021. Last winter, the offseason was shut down by a 99-day lockout, until the league and the players’ union finally agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement.
Rockies hire final two members to coaching staff
The Rockies announced the final two members of their coaching staff, with Hensley Meulens coming to Colorado as the new hitting coach and Warren Schaeffer hired as the new third base/infield coach. Meulens is a newcomer to the somewhat infamously insular Rockies organization, though his season as a player with...
Cardinals To Select Moises Gomez
The Cardinals are selecting outfielder Moisés Gómez onto the 40-man roster, reports Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (Twitter link). The move prevents him from qualifying for minor league free agency in the coming days. It’s the first stint on an MLB 40-man roster for Gómez. A...
Brad Ausmus declines to return as Athletics’ bench coach
Brad Ausmus has turned down an offer to return for a second season as the bench coach of the Athletics, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. According to Heyman, the former big league catcher is looking to find a front office position instead. Ausmus only spent a year...
Astros beat Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
For the second time in franchise history, the Houston Astros have won the World Series. Houston clinched the championship with a 4-1 victory over the Phillies tonight in Game 6, fueled by a massive home run from Yordan Alvarez in the sixth inning. With the Phillies leading 1-0 after the top of the sixth, starter Zack Wheeler (who had been cruising in the game) was pulled after allowing two baserunners, a decision that will lead to decades of second-guessing in Philadelphia. Reliever Jose Alvarado promptly allowed a 450-foot home run to Alvarez that put the Astros head for good.
Twins decline options on three prominent players
The Twins announced Monday they declined their respective options on Dylan Bundy, Chris Archer and Miguel Sanó. Minnesota also confirmed the previously reported decision to exercise its option to retain starter Sonny Gray. None of those come as a surprise, as they were all easy calls for the Minnesota front office.
Diamondbacks decline Zach Davies’ mutual option
The Diamondbacks declined their end of a mutual option on Zach Davies’ services for the 2023 season. The right-hander will now receive a $250K buyout and (as per the MLB Players Association) officially becomes a free agent. Davies inked a one-year guarantee with the D-backs in March and posted...
Previewing the 2022-23 free-agent class: Right-handed relief
MLBTR has gone around the diamond with a position-by-position look at this winter’s free-agent class. With all the hitters and the starting pitchers now covered, it’s time for a look at the relievers. Just about every team will be looking to make an investment in improving its bullpen, and they will have a choice of all options, from veteran journeymen to a lights-out closer who could get a record-setting contract.
White Sox to pick up Tim Anderson’s club option
The White Sox intend to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson’s $12.5M club option for the 2023 season, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. As recently discussed in Tim Dierkes’ Offseason Outlook, the decision to pick up Anderson’s club option was relatively easy, as the two-time All-Star has been a strong shortstop when healthy. However, Anderson has had a tough time staying on the field. Since 2019, the 29-year-old has dealt with a right ankle injury, two right groin injuries, two left hamstring injuries, and a sagittal band tear on his left middle finger. Furthermore, since 2019 Anderson has not appeared in over 123 games, being limited to 123 games in both 2019 and 2021, while only playing 79 games in 2022.
Mets re-sign RHP Edwin Diaz to a five-year, $102M contract
The Mets will be retaining their All-Star closer, Edwin Diaz. Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that Diaz has agreed to a five-year, $102M contract pending a physical. Passan adds that the deal comes with a full no-trade clause and has an option for a sixth year. It also includes an opt-out.
Alex Bregman suffered broken finger during attempted steal in Game 6
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman suffered a broken left index finger sliding into second base in the eighth inning of Game 6 of the World Series, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. The injury won’t require surgery, but Bregman faces an eight-week recovery timeline, meaning he won’t have any concerns about being ready by spring training. Bregman stayed in the game after the injury and got to enjoy the celebrations as he picked up his second World Series ring with the Astros.
Phillies decline option on SS Jean Segura
As expected, the Phillies have declined their $17MM option on second baseman Jean Segura in favor of a $1MM buyout. Philadelphia also confirmed previous reports they’ve exercised their $16MM option on Aaron Nola and that Zach Eflin has declined his end of a $15MM mutual option. The move could...
Xander Bogaerts opts out of Red Sox contract
As expected, Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts has officially opted out of his contract, as the MLB Players Association announced (via Twitter) that Bogaerts was among the latest players to join the free agent market. Bogaerts will leave the final three years and $60M of his deal with Boston to look for a larger contract on the open market.
