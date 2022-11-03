Blink and you might miss it. An island just 11.8-square miles big—smaller than the city of Providence, Rhode Island or Burlington, Vermont—St. Eustatius is a tiny Caribbean gem packed with adventure. Here you’ll find black sand beaches, snorkeling and scuba diving in the island’s 36 pristine dive sites, and sleepy volcanoes, all just a 30-minute flight from St. Maarten. And nearly half of the island is taken up by a national park.

