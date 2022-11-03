ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Point, NY

Stony Point voters to decide on future of land at former Letchworth Village

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Stony Point voters are being asked to decide the future of land on the former Letchworth Village for the second time.

"We want to hear from the residents. Please come out and vote so we know which direction the Stony Point residents want to see with that property," says Stony Point Supervisor Jim Monaghan about Proposition 2.

Monaghan says Proposition 2 asks if voters would want to sell dozens of acres of former Letchworth land, which he says does not include the Patriot Hills golf course.

"A vote yes authorizes the town to sell the 31.2 acres, it does not compel the town to sell it," he says.

There is currently a nonbinding memorandum of understanding agreement with Hudson Park Group LLC.

The developer is pitching a mixed-use idea with hundreds of housing units, a new town recreation facility and renovated justice court.

"This is a step in the right direction to remediate the site and put it back on the tax roll," says Monaghan.

"And a vote no is a vote for a better plan for Letchworth. It's not the idea of saying no to everything, it's the idea that voting no is an opportunity for us to re-examine the use of this property," says George Potanovic, of the Stony Point Action Committee for the Environment, or S.P.A.C.E.
S.P.A.C.E. and Stony Point United are encouraging people to vote no.

"This MOU is a nonbinding agreement, it's not a contract. I don't think anybody would sell their house without a contract and not knowing the terms and conditions of selling a property," says Potanovic.

Potanovic also says he feels there's no need for "expensive" housing units and has questions about possible environmental and traffic impacts.
Last November, Stony Point residents voted down a proposition to sell both the golf course and nearby land to a developer.

