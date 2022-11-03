ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Augusta Free Press

Virginia HBCUs to mentor at-risk middle school, high school students

National test scores reveal that students in Virginia lost extensive learning in recent years, but a new program will help at-risk students recover. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday a partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU): Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Union University.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Candidates battling for seats on Manassas School Board

The Manassas City School Board will see one of the most hotly-contested local races in the region this year, as six candidates vie for three seats amid political divides that have taken hold in the ostensibly non-partisan race. Three current board members are hoping to hold onto their seats. Vice...
MANASSAS, VA
Washington Examiner

Almost 400 items from Colin Powell’s estate hit the auction block

Nearly 400 items from the estate of the late General Colin Powell are currently being auctioned in Virginia. The auction is being conducted by the Potomack Company in Alexandria. It is set to take place throughout the coming weeks, according to a report. The former secretary of state died in...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Georgetown Voice

Faith on the field: How student athletes navigate religion at Georgetown

For many of Georgetown’s almost 800 student athletes, athletics are practically a full-time job. While juggling a 40-hour sports schedule, academics, and social life, spiritual well-being can get put on the back burner. For some student athletes, religious traditions and sports complement one another, allowing for a more holistic athletic experience, further spiritual growth, and a deepened sense of community.
WASHINGTON, DC
therealdeal.com

CoStar breaks ground on $460M research facility

The CoStar Group is a real estate data giant, but Chief Executive Officer Andy Florance thinks the company can still grow — literally. On Tuesday, the firm broke ground on a $460 million research and technology center next to its Fifth Street office space in Richmond, Virginia, WWBT reported. Several major political officials attended the event, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
RICHMOND, VA
royalexaminer.com

National test scores show that Virginia students have experienced extensive learning loss in recent years, new program will help at-risk students recover

VIRGINIA STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Richmond, Virginia restaurants add more fees for service

If you have recently eaten at a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, you might have noticed that you are paying more surcharges than you have paid in the past. Local restaurant owners around the city are adding extra fees to customers’ bills to offset rising food and other costs. Those extra charges from consumers help offset the increasing cost of running a restaurant. They also keep the restaurant open. While consumers don't like the increasing fees, they are still added to their bills.
RICHMOND, VA
PhillyBite

Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.

- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Alexandria Auction House to Offer Estate of Colin Powell

The Collection of the late General Colin L. Powell comes to auction Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. The Potomack Company auction house in Alexandria will host an in-person and online preview beginning Thursday, Nov. 3. The family is donating 100 percent of proceeds to America’s Promise Alliance, formerly chaired...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Travel Maven

This Field of Abandoned Statues in Virginia is Fascinating

Virginia is home to many abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating and puzzling as this collection of abandoned statues that were built and left to decay in a privately owned field just outside of Williamsburg. Originally a part of Presidents Park, these 20-foot sculptures of former U.S. presidents have sat abandoned since 2010, keep reading to learn more.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Washingtonian.com

Prince Edward Will Be in Northern Virginia This Weekend

The idea of Prince Edward stopping into a country club in suburban Northern Virginia might seem a little peculiar. But after you do some digging, it actually makes sense that the Earl of Wessex will be at the Westwood Country Club in Vienna today and tomorrow. The missing link: court...
VIENNA, VA

