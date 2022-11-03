Jordan Hancock Says New Ohio State Commit Kayden McDonald Will “Do Anything For Our Team To Win,” Damon Wilson to Visit Georgia Saturday

Read full article on original website
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
Ohio State football: Want to fret over a 14-point win? Take a rain check, Buckeyes fans.
On a day when Tennessee and Clemson got thumped and Alabama lost, Ohio State’s concern was … not winning by enough points?. Yes, in some circles, a fan base can celebrate every win. At Ohio State, not winning by enough points is a cause for concern. In part, Ohio State fans are more than a little nervous. The national title carpet has been pulled out from under the Buckeyes several times in recent seasons. Also, with a 4-team Playoff, college football is still something of a beauty contest.
Greg McElroy blasts Ohio State for 'weather-dependent' offense following struggles vs. Northwestern
Greg McElroy weighed in on the Ohio State-Northwestern game on “Always College Football.”. On Monday morning McElroy did not hold back when discussing more of Ohio State’s offensive struggles during Saturday’s victory over Northwestern, 21-7. The Buckeyes struggled to move the ball offensively, dealing with a bout...
Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist
After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
Ohio State football must conquer Big Ten conditions to be King of the North: Nathan Baird’s observations
EVANSTON, Ill. — Three observations from Ohio State football’s 21-7 victory at Northwestern on Saturday. 1. You couldn’t fully appreciate the conditions whipping through Ryan Field until you went down and walked through them. Or tried to, anyway. I walked around a corner near the OSU locker...
AP Top 25: Where is Ohio State football in the Week 11 college rankings?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s shakiest victory of the season, coupled with a major victory for defending national champion Georgia, created some separation at the top of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Georgia received all but one of the possible No. 1 votes to retain the...
Ohio State ranks No. 2 in both AP and Coaches Top 25 polls
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked number two in both the Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 college football polls released Sunday. >>No. 2 Ohio State uses C.J. Stroud’s legs to overcome sluggish start against Northwestern. The top five is the same for both polls. Georgia...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Has Blunt Response To Michigan Legend
Kirk Herbstreit's weekly top six reveal was a little more interesting than usual this morning. Herbstreit has a top four of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon, with TCU and Tennessee next in line. The rankings themselves weren't that interesting, but former Michigan star Taylor Lewan's response to them was.
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
Michigan Fans Love What President Said About Ohio State
Wolverines fans were loving what Michigan president Santa Ono had to say in the leadup to The Game later this year. After last season's inclement weather that allowed Michigan's run game to shine, UM's prez did his best to speak similar conditions into existence on Twitter. Saying, "From my days...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo
Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
Ohio State Opens As a 38-Point Favorite Against Indiana
Another week, another huge spread for the Buckeyes. For the second consecutive week, Ohio State will be a huge favorite over its opponent, as the Buckeyes open as 38-point favorites over Indiana. With Ohio State favored by more than five touchdowns for next Saturday's matchup in Columbus, the over/under is...
C.J. Stroud's Tough Running Helps Power Ohio State to Win at Northwestern in Tough Conditions
But at the end of the day, Ohio State earned a win in awful weather, topping Northwestern on the road, 21-7. On a weekend in which two perennial powerhouses were eliminated from the College Football Playoff, we'll take it. 45 mph Wind. Yes, the wind was absolutely a factor in...
Kurelic: What I heard, saw Friday night; McDonald, Wilson and Downs
Good afternoon Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Hamilton (Ohio) Ross at Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods Division...
Taylor Lewan, former Michigan OL, calls out Kirk Herbstreit for 'biased' top 4
Taylor Lewan was not happy with Kirk Herbstreit’s post-Week 10 rankings. Herbstreit, who is an Ohio State alumnus, ranked Ohio State at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3. Lewan, who is a Michigan alumnus, thinks Herbstreit is letting his Buckeye bias show. Notably, the Buckeyes are coming off...
Curtis Samuel, former Ohio State WR, hauls in insane TD throw from Taylor Heinicke
Curtis Samuel made an incredible catch in Week 9 for the Commanders. Samuel, the former Ohio State Buckeye, made an incredible catch between 3 Viking defenders and somehow emerged untouched. Samuel was able to roll into the end zone for a 49-yard score, which was upheld after a video review.
Men’s Basketball: Season Preview: Next chapter beginning in 2022-23 season at Ohio State
Ohio State senior guard Tanner Holden (1) and junior forward Zed Key (23) celebrate following an Ohio State three during Ohio State’s 101-57 win over Chaminade in Columbus on Tuesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Ohio State’s Doubles Team of JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschuanig Win ITA Fall Nationals Doubles Championship
An Ohio State duo has won the ITA Fall National Championship for the second consecutive season. One year after Robert Cash and Matej Vocel won the ITA Fall Nationals Championship, JJ Tracy and Andrew Lutschuanig kept the title in Columbus, as Ohio State won the championship for the second consecutive season. The Buckeyes' doubles team defeated the No. 3-ranked team of TCU’s Alexander Jong and Lui Maxted (6-3, 3-6, 10-4) to win the title.
Photo Of Big Ten Away Team Locker Room Is Going Viral
Ohio State struggled with Northwestern for most of Saturday afternoon. Perhaps it was the rain and windy conditions - or perhaps it was the tiny away team locker room that had the Buckeyes in the wrong playing mindset.. Buckeyes reporter Austin Ward shared a photo of the away team locker...
Justice Sueing Leads Buckeyes With 20 Points During Triumphant Return to Action in 2022-23 Season Opener
Justice Sueing is tired of talking about his health. Asked if fans can finally put injury concerns to bed following his long-awaited return to action on Monday, the veteran forward answered with a question of his own – and the tone on his tongue had a touch of glib to it.
