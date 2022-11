This November, after organizers and the City Council alike have made it possible, Seattle voters could elect to make huge changes in our voting system. There are three ballot items you must pay attention to: King County Charter Amendment 1, and Seattle Propositions 1B and 1A. Charter Amendment 1 is straightforward: If voters approve the initiative, it will move elections from odd to even years for 12 key positions: Executive, Assessor, Elections Director, and nine County Council seats. If passed, these electoral races would then be in front of voters when there is higher and more diverse voter turnout.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO