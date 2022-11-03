Read full article on original website
First at 4 Forum: Droo Callahan
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Droo Callahan, the General Manager of The Bridge Sports Complex, joined First at 4. He talked about new and upcoming developments at The Bridge, holiday events, and how to get involved. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4...
Bridgeport youth athletes come together to put flags out for Veterans Day
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For years Bridgeport Youth Football and Cheerleading placed flags for Veterans Day. Head Coach of Bridgeport Mighty Mite football, Sam Romano, said this was an important team activity that taught many lessons. “The kids show respect to people that have sacrificed. Some of the people that...
Veterans Day parade to be held in Fairmont
On Nov. 11, at 1 p.m., the annual Fairmont Veterans Day parade will be held, sponsored by the Marion County Veterans Council.
First at 4 Forum: Madison Wesolowsky
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - TikTok influencer Madison Wesolowsky joined First at 4. She talked about fall and winter trends, the best places to thrift for winter clothes, and “upcycling.”. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on...
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Nov. 7
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses an opportunity to save more. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Robert Scott Knisely
Robert Scott Knisely, 57, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, November 06, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born in Fairmont on May 08, 1965, a son of the late David A. and Sandra J. Rice Knisely. He worked at various places in the Fairmont area as...
Ervin Rex Carder
Ervin Rex Carder, 99, of Clarksburg, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Salem on May 3, 1923 a son of the late Hobert “Doc” and Madge Naoma Shaffer Carder. Twice married, Rex was preceded in death by his...
Veterans Day parades in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Veterans Day is on Friday, Nov. 11, and one of the ways people celebrate is with parades! Here is a list of Veterans Day parades that you can go to in our area. Morgantown Veterans Day Parade – Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. on High Street Belington Veterans Day Parade […]
DHHR hiring in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is hiring in north central West Virginia.
Barbara G. Mayer
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, November 4, 2022, Barbara G. Mayer, a beloved wife, Nambi, and the mom everyone wished they had, passed away peacefully at her home.Barbi didn’t know a stranger and loved taking care of everyone whether it be with food, words, or love.Barbi was born in Clarksburg, WV, on August 22, 1966, to the late Oral E. Henderson and Mary Janet Elliott Henderson who survives.She is survived by her husband of 37 years, John J. Mayer; three kids, Mookie Mayer, JJ Mayer and wife Angie, and Mary K. Mayer; her granddaughters, Milly, Mayer, Emma Mayer and Cora Mayer; her siblings, Bud Henderson and wife Joan, Ronnie Henderson and wife Lori, Mark Henderson and wife Patricia, Brian Henderson, Scott Henderson and wife Krista, Janet Childers and husband Billy, T. T. Green and husband Chris; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.In addition to her father, she was preceded in life by her sister, Mary M. Henderson, brother, David L. Henderson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frank and Dorthy Mayer; brother-in-law, Punky Garrett; and beloved friend, Daniel Barnes.Barbi did hair for over 30 years and was an instructor of cosmetology for 20 years with Clarksburg Beauty Academy and United Technical Center, a program which she started. She was also the owner of Barbi’s Mane Show. Barbi was a proud mother and a prouder Nambi to her three granddaughters. She was devoted to her family and their happiness.She loved all things outdoors. She never knew a stranger and helped everyone. She participated in feeding the RCB football team every Friday night for all the years her sons played, and even years after. She continued to show her love with food through tailgates, never to be outdone.Barbi will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Amos Carvelli on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Ken Ramsey presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Gore Luxe redeveloping downtown Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An exciting day in downtown Clarksburg as two new businesses officially open their doors. It’s part of a larger revitalization effort. The former Gore Hotel on the corner of West Pike and 2nd Street is looking better than ever -- giving the gateway of downtown Clarksburg a new look.
Charles Everett Devericks
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Everett Devericks, Sr., 79, of Salem, WV, passed away in the United Hospital Center on Friday, November 4, 2022, with family by his side.Mr. Devericks was born on March 9, 1943, in West Milford, WV, a son of the late Albert Worthy Devericks and Elizabeth Pearl Crouser Devericks.He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Lynn Devericks, who passed on October 1, 2011.Charles is survived by his children, John Devericks and wife Melissa of Salem, Charles “Chuck” Devericks Jr. of Clarksburg, Tim Deaton and wife Laney of VA, Russell Devericks of Hepzibah, and Cheryl Milton of Reynoldsville; six grandchildren, Emma, Chase, Josh, Shawna, Anita and Kayla; and three siblings, his baby brother, Blaine Devericks and wife Martha of Doddridge County, Sheila Swiger of Reynoldsville, and Florence Johnson of MD; as well as his companion, Rebecca Deaton of Wilsonburg.In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Compton; grandson, John Compton Jr., sister, Norma Favre and brother, Vernon Devericks.Charles was a graduate of Victory High School. He retired as a truck driver with many years of service, from Shaffer Trucking. He enjoyed dancing. He also was a hunter and fisherman. He loved having his family around him and will be remembered for his “happy-go-lucky” spirit. He will be sadly missed.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. where a service will be held at 3:00 p.m. to conclude the visitation. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Devericks will be cremated following the service.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Spotlight on Business: Sweet Nana’s Bakery
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Sweet Nana’s Bakery in Clarksburg for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
Janet Larry Sabatelli
Janet Larry Sabatelli, 92, of Pride Avenue, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Mt. Clare on June 9, 1930, a daughter of the late Domenico and Jennie Loria (Larry). She was married to Joseph R. Sabatelli on...
Shooting incident reported in Morgantown
Shots were reported early Saturday morning at the intersection of Fayette and High streets in Morgantown by the WVU Safety and Wellness Twitter account.
WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
Church restoration project creates a Center of Hope
Over the summer, the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church was gifted their former church property on Cleveland Avenue that had been sold in the late 1980s. Now, church members, elders and community members are working to restore it for use as a community outreach site called Mt. Zion's Center of Hope.
Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff sentenced
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Doddridge County magistrate and sheriff has been sentenced. Michael Headley has been sentenced to three months behind bars as part of a 3-year probationary term for falsifying accounts. Officials said Headley could face 1-10 years in prison if he violates his probation. Headley...
Second shooting on High Street has business owners worried
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two recent shootings in downtown Morgantown have left business owners on edge. “We don’t even feel safe to have our kids here and be at the store on the weekends,” said Alexis Munhall, Owner of The Critter Cottage on High Street. The first shooting...
‘Multiple people’ injured in rollover crash in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Bridgeport Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Jerry Dove Dr. just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which rolled over onto its roof. Officials said...
