Transfer Price Revealed For Napoli Sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia After Jurgen Klopp Admiration

By Damon Carr
 4 days ago

Napoli have set their asking price for Liverpool and Real Madrid target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Despite Liverpool coming out victorious in the Champions League match against Napoli, one player stood out and it wasn’t for the home side.

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia caused the Reds problems all night, catching the eye of Jurgen Klopp in doing so.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

The incredible performance by the wanted speedster did not go unnoticed, with the Liverpool manager praising him in the post-match conference.

Reports have linked Kvaratskhelia with a move to the Premier League and Spanish giants Real Madrid. The latter would be more likely, however, as the player himself stated that he grew up as a fan of the club.

Price Tag

Whether it be a move to the Premier League or Real Madrid, the club who do buy the Napoli star will have to pay a huge sum to require his services.

According to the Evening Standard , Kvaratskhelia would cost around £86m, which would make him the most expensive in Liverpool’s history, beating the recent record of Darwin Nunez ’s transfer of £85m.

IMAGO / Action Plus

As Mohamed Salah is now taking up a more central position, the right-wing slot has become available for a new star.

With summer being promised to be a big one for the Reds, alongside a midfielder, it seems the club are looking to bring in another forward. Could that forward be Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

