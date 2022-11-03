ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

NBC12

Fire in Richmond leaves 2 to 3 people displaced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire responded to a home on Silverwood Drive due to reports of a fire. Fire Fighters say a lot of the smoke and fire came from the bedroom area of the home. The fire was able to be contained within 5 minutes. No injuries or...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

VCU Basketball is back!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for hoops fans! VCU basketball is back in Richmond. The VCU Rams return to the Siegel Center for the season opener Monday, Nov. 7. The women’s team tipped off at 11 a.m., where the Rams clobbered Lafayette 65 to 42. The men’s team is set to hit the hardwood at 7 p.m. against Manhattan College.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Registrars prepare for voters ahead of Election Day in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Richmond’s Office of Elections, last minute work is underway to prepare for those heading to the polls on Tuesday. Poll books are checked and powered. Giant blue bags packed with election day necessities are ready to be picked up by precinct leaders. Richmond has about 700 poll workers set to help.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Suspects due back in court for murder of Richmond 15-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Court hearings continue this week - for the suspects charged in connection to the death of 15-year-old Tynaisha Humphrey. Humphrey was shot and killed while walking to a convenience store near Gilpin Court back in September. Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, who was the first suspect arrested in the...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is the highest recorded prize

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Powerball jackpot is now at a record $1.6 billion, which is the largest lottery prize in history. Saturday’s winning numbers are: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and 20. Virginia Lottery said that sales for tickets are typically strongest on the day of the drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Bagged leaf collection begins in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to keep our community clean, Henrico is offering bagged leaf collection services to residents for free. Starting Monday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Feb. 11, crews will collect bagged leaves in five zones, servicing each zone twice throughout the collection period. Henrico will also...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Police investigating death in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Richmond’s southside. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Lancelot Avenue at approximately 6:22 p.m. Saturday evening. An adult male with multiple gunshot wounds was found; he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man suffers minor injuries in crash near Powhite Parkway Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that happened near the Powhite Parkway Bridge Monday morning. Police say, at around 8:16 a.m., a tractor-trailer was broken down when a car crashed into it. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash caused lane...
RICHMOND, VA

