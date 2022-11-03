Read full article on original website
Chesterfield County Public Libraries host free toy shop events for the holidays
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Libraries are giving back in a unique way. Donations of new and gently used toys will be given away to the public for the 2022 holiday season. Four free toy shop events will happen at Chesterfield County Public Libraries in November. These events...
League of Women Voters gives last minute reminders ahead of Election Day
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Voting locations across the Commonwealth open bright and early at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, and election experts urge you to make sure you know where you need to vote before heading in. “Our most common question is what is my polling location,” Anna Mason with the...
‘We want justice for Ollie’: Uncle of Ashland toddler found alone in motel room speaks
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -The uncle of a two-year-old who was found in an Ashland motel and died five days later is sharing his side of the story. Chris Tulloss is the uncle of two-year-old Oliver Tulloss. Chris says Oliver went by the name Ollie. “He was a very rambunctious, very...
Fire in Richmond leaves 2 to 3 people displaced
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire responded to a home on Silverwood Drive due to reports of a fire. Fire Fighters say a lot of the smoke and fire came from the bedroom area of the home. The fire was able to be contained within 5 minutes. No injuries or...
VCU Basketball is back!
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for hoops fans! VCU basketball is back in Richmond. The VCU Rams return to the Siegel Center for the season opener Monday, Nov. 7. The women’s team tipped off at 11 a.m., where the Rams clobbered Lafayette 65 to 42. The men’s team is set to hit the hardwood at 7 p.m. against Manhattan College.
Registrars prepare for voters ahead of Election Day in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Richmond’s Office of Elections, last minute work is underway to prepare for those heading to the polls on Tuesday. Poll books are checked and powered. Giant blue bags packed with election day necessities are ready to be picked up by precinct leaders. Richmond has about 700 poll workers set to help.
Suspects due back in court for murder of Richmond 15-year-old
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Court hearings continue this week - for the suspects charged in connection to the death of 15-year-old Tynaisha Humphrey. Humphrey was shot and killed while walking to a convenience store near Gilpin Court back in September. Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, who was the first suspect arrested in the...
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is the highest recorded prize
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Powerball jackpot is now at a record $1.6 billion, which is the largest lottery prize in history. Saturday’s winning numbers are: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and 20. Virginia Lottery said that sales for tickets are typically strongest on the day of the drawing,...
Bagged leaf collection begins in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - In an effort to keep our community clean, Henrico is offering bagged leaf collection services to residents for free. Starting Monday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Feb. 11, crews will collect bagged leaves in five zones, servicing each zone twice throughout the collection period. Henrico will also...
Police investigating death in Richmond’s southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Richmond’s southside. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Lancelot Avenue at approximately 6:22 p.m. Saturday evening. An adult male with multiple gunshot wounds was found; he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical...
Man suffers minor injuries in crash near Powhite Parkway Bridge
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that happened near the Powhite Parkway Bridge Monday morning. Police say, at around 8:16 a.m., a tractor-trailer was broken down when a car crashed into it. One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash caused lane...
