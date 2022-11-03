Northfield sweeps Rochester Mayo for a return to section title match vs. Lakeville North

The Northfield Raiders volleyball team will return to the 1AAAA Section title match after a sweeping semifinal win over Rochester Mayo Tuesday in Rochester.

The teams squared off in an intense first set, with aggressive play by both squads and multiple kills, along with hard-to-handle serving by the Spartans that several times ricochetted off a would-be dig to fly out of bounds. But Northfield stuck through that first set and eventually took the match at 26-24, 25-15 and 25-18.

The Spartans took a 5-3 lead to start set one, before the Raiders came back behind serving by senior outside hitter Quinlynn Parish to take a 7-5 lead. Tradings scores and serves, the Raiders led 15-9, with three kills by Teagan Timperley along the way, before the Spartans went on a run, powered by serving from junior Jadyn Lester, to cut the lead to 15-14, on a kill by senior Hannah Hanson.

The Spartans grew momentum after a dive by junior libero Alexa Carlstrom, to recover from a missed block, which set up a kill by junior Ava Miller. The play tied the set at 15-15. Intense play, with blocks, dives and recoveries on both sides, brought ties at 16-16 and on to 19-19. The Spartans then took the lead and stretched it to 22-19 on an ace block off a kill attempt by Raiders senior outside hitter Teagan Timperley.

Northfield won back the serve, and with Sydney Jaynes serving, scored three points to tie, with a kill by senior middle hitter Annelise Larson at 22-22. She followed that with another kill, on an assist by Teagan Jaynes, to put the Raiders up 23-22.

On the next play, Annelise Larson and Teagan Jaynes jumped to block a kill shot by Lester, but the Spartans kept it alive, setting up Lester for another kill attempt, this time successful, to tie the set at 23-23.

The Raiders retook the lead on a kill by Timperley, with an assist by Sydney Jaynes and the Spartans tied it again at 24-24. After a long volley, with kill attempts thwarted by both sides, the Raiders sequenced a receive-pass by sophomore receiver Addison Ertz to Teagan Jaynes, who set an assist for a kill by senior middle hitter Madeline McDowell and the 25-24 lead. Teagan Jaynes then served, and the Spartans’ volleyed return went out of bounds for the 26-24 Raiders win.

Northfield had 13 kills in the set, with two errors.

In the second set, the Raiders started stronger and built a 10-point lead at 19-9. Despite some long volleys, they stretched the lead to 24-12, then gave up three more points before salting away the victory, fueled by Spartans serving errors, for a 25-15 win.

In the third set, senior outside hitter Sydney Jaynes struck like a scorpion — her signature ponytail resembling a stinger — with multiple kills, including one volley where — on an assist by junior libero Lucille Larson — Jaynes made one jumping kill attempt, which was dug out by Mayo’s libero, Carlstrom, only to lob straight back to Jaynes, for another kill shot attempt, this one finding floor for a 5-5 tie in the early going.

Sydney Jaynes had three kills early and finished with five in the set. The Raiders got a block ace by Teagan Timperly and a kill by Madeline McDowell on the way to an 11-10 lead for the Spartans, after an unsuccessful diving dig by Timperly.

The Raiders climbed back into the lead, and a kill by Annelise Larson, after a backward assist by Teagan Jaynes in the middle, gave the Raiders a 14-11 lead.

Timperley had two kills, including one that made it 16-11, and another that the Spartans partially blocked but could not keep alive, giving Northfield a 17-13 lead.

Teagan Jaynes had a kill and libero Lucille Larson served an ace on the way to a 19-13 Raiders lead, and the Spartans took a timeout.

Lucille Larson served for the 20th point and the 21st, the latter including a long volley, with a kill attempt blocked by McDowell and Teagan Timperley that was kept alive by a crouching, backward dig by Carlstrom. The volley played back to the Raiders’ side, where Lucille Larson made a recieve-pass, Teagan Timperley made a backward set assist and McDowell struck for a kill.

Teagan Timperley, flanked by McDowell at the net, then made a kill block on a shot by Miller for the 22nd point.

Rochester Mayo broke Lucille Larson’s serve on a kill by junior Jadyn Lester over McDowell and Tegan Jaynes with Sydney Jaynes sprawling but missing a dive for a dig and it was 22-14.

Timperley quickly won the serve back for the Raiders with a kill, assisted by Teagan Jaynes to make it 23-14.

Teagan Jaynes served on 24-14 and the volley included a kill attempt by McDowell, a block attempt by Sydney Jaynes, kept alive by the Spartans, back and forth again, then finally ended in a kill by Spartans senior Madison Meyer. Mayo scored four more points, until the Raiders put up the last point, with another kill by Sydney Jaynes, on another assist by Teagan Jaynes, for the 25-18 final set win.

“I’m always pretty critical of how we play but I thought we played really well tonight,” coach Tim Torstenson said. “I thought we came out and played strong right away from the start. We did have some service errors but that comes with how we play too. We served pretty aggressively. And so that’s always a little frustrating.”

He continued, “One thing that we focused more on this week was serve-receive passing. Because the last time we played them, we struggled with that. They’re a good serving team. And we had a few errors tonight, serve-receive passing, but for the most part, I thought we passed really well. We were able to stay in system and do what we wanted to do. And when we do that, honestly, there aren’t a lot of teams in the state, I don’t think, that can beat us. But we have to be able to do that. We have a strong offense but we have to be able to run the offense.

“Overall I was super pleased with how we played tonight. And to get it 3-0 and kind of dominate the whole time, it felt good. Even when we were down in the second set by five or six, and we got those back and went up by two, it just kind of felt like we were in control and I was feeling pretty positive about the whole situation.”

He acknowledged that the first set was really close throughout, and he credited the Spartans.

“I didn’t expect that,” Torstenson said. “Usually we come out pretty strong and we kind of fade sometimes in the third or the fourth set. But they are tough. They came out really strong too. I mean they are a really good volleyball team. They played against us well. But to get over the hump of the first set, that close, can give us a lot of energy and I think it takes a lot out of you when you have it that close and then you lose that one.”

He continued, “And I think that maybe made a little difference in how they came out the next two. And then in the third it was back and forth and then we kind of started to get a little bit of separation and you could just kind of see, making big plays, got even more separation with the score and then you could just kind of see that we were going to take over,” he said.

“It feels good to be back in the section title match,” he concluded, saying they haven’t been there in quite a while.

Sydney Jaynes and Teagan Timperley each had 13 kills to lead the Raiders, who had 39 kills in the match. Maddie McDowell had six kills, Annelise Larson had three, Teagan Jaynes had three and Addison Ertz had one.

Timperley led the team with 25 receive assists and Lucille Larson had 24. Sydney Jaynes had four and led the team in digs with 17. Lucille Larson had 15 digs, Ertz had 14, Timperley had nine and Teagan Jaynes had eight.

The Raiders had six aces, led by Timperley with three, and one each by Sydney Jaynes, Lucille Larson and Ertz.

Northfield takes on Lakeville North in the 1AAAA Section Championship at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.