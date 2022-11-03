ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Oxford Street Christmas lights are on – but for shorter time amid energy crisis

London’s annual Christmas lights display has been switched on – but will illuminate Oxford Street for reduced hours this year amid the ongoing energy crisis.Energy consumption will be cut by two-thirds in comparison to last year, according to the New West End Company.The festive switch-on is a big event in the capital’s calendar as the run-up to the holiday season officially begins.Hadas Kulcsar, campaigns and events manager at New West End Company, which represents 600 retail, restaurant, hotel and property owners across the central London shopping area, said shorter hours are a “great step forward” in a bid to make...
Newsweek

Kate Middleton Will Host Christmas Concert In Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, will host her second Christmas carol concert at London's Westminster Abbey this December, paying tribute to the legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Kate hosted a similar event last year dedicated to key workers who served Britain throughout the pandemic and included members...
BBC

Queen silhouette on Christmas stamps for last time

A Christmas stamp collection featuring the Queen's silhouette has been released by Royal Mail. It will be the last time her late Majesty's silhouette will feature on a festive stamp. The set of six Art Deco-style stamps depict moments from the Nativity including the journey to Bethlehem. Each stamp in...
CBS News

CBS News

568K+
Followers
71K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy