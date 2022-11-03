Police charge 3 local men in sting

HIGH POINT — Three men, including one on probation from a previous criminal conviction, were arrested earlier this week after drugs and weapons were found by police at an apartment southwestern High Point.

High Point Police Department officers went to the apartment in the 600 block of Grayson Street about 4 p.m. Monday and conducted a “knock and talk” — in which officers knock on the door and talk with whoever answers, and often ask permission to search — while following up on information they received earlier, police said.