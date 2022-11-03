Read full article on original website
Metro News
MetroNews Decision 2022: The oldest, longest serving poll workers in W.Va.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Thousands of poll workers across West Virginia keep our elections running smoothly year after year. MetroNews caught up with some of the oldest, longest serving poll workers in the state including Becky Carvillano, 79, of Marion County. “I just enjoy doing it to see people and...
WTAP
Gov. Jim Justice continues opposition to Amendment Two, responds to Biden’s comments
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice returned to the Wood County area to continue his opposition to Amendment Two. Amendment Two — or the property tax modernization amendment — would give the West Virginia legislature authority to reduce or eliminate six categories of tangible personal property taxes.
DHHR hiring in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is hiring in north central West Virginia.
WDTV
Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff sentenced
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Doddridge County magistrate and sheriff has been sentenced. Michael Headley has been sentenced to three months behind bars as part of a 3-year probationary term for falsifying accounts. Officials said Headley could face 1-10 years in prison if he violates his probation. Headley...
Salem bank teller sentenced for embezzling $97K of customers’ money
A former bank teller was sentenced to more than a year in prison on Monday for taking nearly $100,000 from bank customers.
Parolee arrested after allegedly trying to break into West Virginia prison vehicles
A parolee with several warrants out of Harrison County was arrested in Randolph County after it was reported that someone was trying to break into vehicles at the Huttonsville Prison Farm.
Veterans make suggestions at November Veteran Town Hall
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A veteran town hall was held at the Clarksburg VFW Post 573 at 430 West Pike Street on November 4 at 1 p.m. These town halls are to keep veterans updated and to ensure that they, their families, and beneficiaries have the opportunity to be heard and have their concerns addressed […]
Metro News
Manchin votes early in Fairmont, denounces recent violence
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin cast an early ballot for the Nov. 8 election in Fairmont Tuesday while early voting efforts continued across the state. Manchin wasted no time in addressing recent politically-related violent attacks in video remarks he made outside the J. Harper Meredith Building, Marion County’s early voting location.
Grafton residents raise flags for ‘Veterans Week’
On Nov. 5, American Legion Post 12 gathered for a flag raising at the route 119 and route 50 intersection, also known as the "American Legion lot" to kick off "Veterans Week."
Clarksburg cemetery holds tours as part of ‘First Friday’
As part of Clarksburg's First Friday events taking place on Nov. 4, two tours will be given through the Odd Fellows Cemetery.
6-vehicle wreck causes major delays on I-79 in Harrison County
A six-car accident on I-79 in Harrison County has traffic backed up for several miles.
Metro News
WVSSAC High School Football Playoff Schedule
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Complete first-round schedule for the WVSSAC high school football playoffs. All games will be played on Friday, November 11 or Saturday, November 12. Dates and times were selected Sunday by the visiting teams at WVSSAC headquarters in Parkersburg. Class AAA. No. 16 Hedgesville (5-5) at No....
2 women charged after deputies find meth during Marion County vehicle search
Two women have been charged after deputies found meth in a vehicle stopped by the river in Marion County.
2 West Virginia men sentenced for meth charges in separate incidents
Two Barbour County men were sentenced Thursday for federal meth charges in separate 2022 incidents.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Circuit Court
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled recently in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Alicia Reese, 1328 Latrobe St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge Robert Waters to three counts of fraudulent use of an access device. Reese did not appear for sentencing and a capias warrant was issued. *...
Preston County road to experience closures for paving
There will be a total road closure in Preston County during the days that paving work is underway, including for emergency services and buses.
4 patients transported following 2-vehicle accident with entrapment in Bridgeport
Four patients were taken to the hospital from a rollover vehicle accident in Bridgeport.
UPDATE: Dangerous fugitive apprehended in Westover
A fugitive who the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) said should be considered dangerous is believed to be in the area of Morgantown and/or Westover, the USMS announced in a press release Monday.
WTRF
WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
WBOY
West Virginia places second at WVU Fall Classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team finished in second place at the WVU Fall Classic after finishing with a team score of 4733 on Sunday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. West Virginia (8-1, 3-0 GARC)...
