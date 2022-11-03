ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff sentenced

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Doddridge County magistrate and sheriff has been sentenced. Michael Headley has been sentenced to three months behind bars as part of a 3-year probationary term for falsifying accounts. Officials said Headley could face 1-10 years in prison if he violates his probation. Headley...
WBOY 12 News

Veterans make suggestions at November Veteran Town Hall

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A veteran town hall was held at the Clarksburg VFW Post 573 at 430 West Pike Street on November 4 at 1 p.m. These town halls are to keep veterans updated and to ensure that they, their families, and beneficiaries have the opportunity to be heard and have their concerns addressed […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Manchin votes early in Fairmont, denounces recent violence

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin cast an early ballot for the Nov. 8 election in Fairmont Tuesday while early voting efforts continued across the state. Manchin wasted no time in addressing recent politically-related violent attacks in video remarks he made outside the J. Harper Meredith Building, Marion County’s early voting location.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

WVSSAC High School Football Playoff Schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Complete first-round schedule for the WVSSAC high school football playoffs. All games will be played on Friday, November 11 or Saturday, November 12. Dates and times were selected Sunday by the visiting teams at WVSSAC headquarters in Parkersburg. Class AAA. No. 16 Hedgesville (5-5) at No....
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Circuit Court

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled recently in Wood County Circuit Court:. * Alicia Reese, 1328 Latrobe St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty before Judge Robert Waters to three counts of fraudulent use of an access device. Reese did not appear for sentencing and a capias warrant was issued. *...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF

WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

West Virginia places second at WVU Fall Classic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team finished in second place at the WVU Fall Classic after finishing with a team score of 4733 on Sunday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. West Virginia (8-1, 3-0 GARC)...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy