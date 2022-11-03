ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women of Distinction 2022: Visit Milwaukee

Women of Distinction 2022: Visit Milwaukee

This special section features some of our city's most accomplished female leaders. These women represent a wide range of fields, from finance and education to hospitality, beauty and more. Join us in saluting them in our fourth annual Women of Distinction section!. Over the past two decades, Milwaukee has...
6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections

6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections

This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more. 2....
Women of Distinction 2022: Benson’s Restaurant Group

Women of Distinction 2022: Benson's Restaurant Group

When Maddie Wood moved to Milwaukee from...
Women of Distinction 2022: High Brow Boutique

Women of Distinction 2022: High Brow Boutique

When Stefanie Corbett founded High Brow Boutique...
Women of Distinction 2022: The Greater Milwaukee Urban League

Women of Distinction 2022: The Greater Milwaukee Urban League

Over her accomplished career, Dr. Eve M....
Women of Distinction 2022: Associated Bank Private Wealth

Women of Distinction 2022: Associated Bank Private Wealth

On a Sunday night, Wendy Carlson, a...
Women of Distinction 2022: Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

Women of Distinction 2022: Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

Tracy Milkowski was the first member of...
Women of Distinction 2022: Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Women of Distinction 2022: Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Alexx Zawada took her first job at...
5 Chicken Sandwiches You Have to Try in Milwaukee

5 Chicken Sandwiches You Have to Try in Milwaukee

How do I love thee? Let me count the ways. The plump, succulent breast in bronze, crackly-tender armor. The enhancing (not overwhelming) toppings, from the bitey chipotle mayo to the creamy kale-broccoli- snap pea slaw. The light but strong brioche bun. An all-around hefty handheld. 2. Dairyland's Deluxe. $12...
