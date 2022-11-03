Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lawrence is back, and she’s smaller than ever! That’s the unusual, unofficial selling point of Causeway, an intimate new film that just debuted, with appropriate quietude, on Apple TV+. Lawrence has spent much of the past decade since the first Hunger Games movie as one of the biggest young stars in the world. This makes Causeway — not quite a two-character drama, but close to it, about an Army Corps of Engineers vet coming home after a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan — look like a reset, jumping all the way back to Winter’s Bone, the stark backwoods noir that occasioned Lawrence’s first Oscar nomination. (She’s since been nominated thrice more, and won once.) It’s a good film, and Lawrence is good in it, even as it plays like a self-conscious abdication of her star power.
The Torino Film Festival, which celebrates its 40th edition this year, will open with a special “musical and visual tale” focusing on two of the most iconic British bands – the Beatles and the Rolling Stones – and their love for cinema, which brought them to interact with the likes of Richard Lester, Jean-Luc Godard, Jonas Mekas, Wim Wenders and Martin Scorsese. The 70-minute event, set to be held at the prestigious Teatro Regio on Nov. 25 and broadcast by Rai Radio3, will feature “both rare and never-before-seen archive footage.” Film critic Steve Della Casa, who served as the gathering’s artistic director...
