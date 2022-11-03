Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Who needs an (unreleased) iPad Pro (2022) when the iPad Air (2022) is so deeply discounted?
While most of Amazon's killer October Prime Day deals on many of the best phones money can buy are unsurprisingly no longer available (with or without a Prime subscription), one particularly fine pre-holiday offer on one particularly great tablet seems to have gone away and quickly returned. Even better, you...
Cult of Mac
Apple warns of iPhone 14 Pro’s limited availability ahead of holiday season
Planning on getting the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max this holiday season? Getting your hands on one might be more difficult than you anticipate. The latest COVID-19 curbs in China’s Zhengzhou have hampered the production of the latest Pro iPhones. Due to this, Apple now expects customers to wait longer to get their new iPhones.
Cult of Mac
Apple-hating programmer now swears by Mac Studio, Pro Display XDR [Setups]
Some folks insist people never change, others say they often do. And proof of the latter shows up in today’s featured Mac Studio computer setup featuring Apple’s magnificent 6K Pro Display XDR. It belongs to a Linux-loving software programmer who used to be strongly anti-Apple, according to her...
Cult of Mac
Apple wants to shorten ‘Hey Siri’ trigger phrase to simply ‘Siri’
Apple is working on changing the “Hey Siri” hotword to just “Siri.” The change could roll out next year or in 2024. The “Hey Siri” hotword has remained unchanged since debuting on the iPhone 6s series in 2015. You can use the same hotword to invoke the voice assistant on the HomePod and Apple TV.
Cult of Mac
14-inch MacBook Pro gets a gigantic $499 discount
Apple’s 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip and 1TB storage is down to $1,999 on Amazon. That’s a massive $499 off its $2,499 retail price. The Cupertino giant is unlikely to unveil the M2 MacBook Pros until Q1 next year. So, this is the perfect time to grab the 14-inch MacBook Pro at its heavily discounted price ahead of Black Friday.
Cult of Mac
Thread-enabled Nano smart blinds work with HomeKit
If you’re willing to get in on the ground floor of a crowdfunding campaign as an “early bird,” you can now score Thread-enabled smart mini blinds that work with HomeKit for $100 off the retail price. SmartWings Nano Smart Blinds have surpassed their funding goal on Indiegogo,...
Cult of Mac
New bumper case is tough enough for Apple Watch Ultra
If you’re into extreme activities, Apple Watch Ultra in the one-tough-hombre timepiece for you. But you can make it even more rugged — and protect your investment in the pricey wearable — with the new Elkson Quattro Max Bumper Case. If you want to make sure your...
Cult of Mac
Jennifer Lawrence’s biggest hits are on Apple TV+, including Hunger Games
To celebrate the launch of Causeway on Apple TV+, the streaming service is now offering five other movies starring Jennifer Lawrence. That includes all four Hunger Games films. It’s part of a recent move by Apple to temporarily add already-released movies to its catalogue. More Jennifer Lawrence on Apple...
Cult of Mac
This wearable translator knows over 37 languages so you don’t have to
Gift shopping for a globetrotter? You can give them the ability to understand languages without having to learn them. A wearable translator you can pop in your ear may sound like something out of a sci-fi flick, but it’s very much a reality with the Mymanu CLIK S Translation Earbuds. These wireless earbuds can do live translations of over 37 languages and are on sale for $157 or 28% off.
