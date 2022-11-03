ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KHBS

Watching for spotty showers in the morning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist is watching for some spotty showers and thundershowers Tuesday morning. But then we'll have overall mild temperatures and drier weather by the afternoon for election day.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Damage reported from Friday's severe storms

Severe storms damaged parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday evening. According to law enforcement in Sebastian County, there were six swift water rescues. There were no injuries reported in the area. According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old girl is dead and a 43-year-old...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Tornadoes, thunderstorms damage parts of the River Valley

POTEAU, Okla. — Severe storms damaged parts of the River Valley Friday night. Powers lines were knocked down outside of Heavener and Octavia, according to Dennis Yocum, emergency manager. Firefighters reported working two house fires, possibly caused by lightning strikes. One was in Poteau and one in the town...
MANSFIELD, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas events rescheduled ahead of possible Friday storms

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — People in Northwest Arkansas have rescheduled events originally planned for Friday due to a chance of severe storms. 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says the severe threat will begin Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are in the risk area. Follow this link for the latest weather information.
BENTONVILLE, AR
familytravelgo.com

2022 Eureka Springs Arkansas Holiday Events and Attractions

Eureka Springs is one of our families favorite weekend getaway locations. They have such a unique variety of things to experience. The holiday season is a great time to visit. It’s a just a short drive from Tulsa and has so many fun things to offer for a winter vacation.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

A french dip sandwich is one of life's little joys, and every once in a while I'll come across a great one. In Fort Smith, there are a few places to get a French dip, and the first one that comes to mind is Ed Walker's. A french dip is a type of roast beef sandwich that you dip in Aujus sauce, and it tastes delicious.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive

On Friday, November 18, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. 40/29, The Arkansas CW and our turkey drive partners will be collecting turkeys from at area Walmart Super Centers...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Tyson's chief financial officer arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chief Financial Officer of Tyson was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication Sunday. A college-age woman found a strange man asleep in her bed when she came home early Sunday morning, according to the police report. VIDEO ABOVE: John R. Tyson being...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Benton County investigators expand search for missing woman

MAYSVILLE, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older model tan pickup truck on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 31, at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 43 in Maysville. A white woman in her 40s with shoulder-length brown hair was driving the truck.
BENTON COUNTY, AR

