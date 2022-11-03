Read full article on original website
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
Related
KHBS
Watching for spotty showers in the morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist is watching for some spotty showers and thundershowers Tuesday morning. But then we'll have overall mild temperatures and drier weather by the afternoon for election day.Watch the videocast above to learn more.
KHBS
Damage reported from Friday's severe storms
Severe storms damaged parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday evening. According to law enforcement in Sebastian County, there were six swift water rescues. There were no injuries reported in the area. According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old girl is dead and a 43-year-old...
NWA and River Valley residents suffered damages from storm
Residents woke up this morning grateful to see another day but terrified to see the damage the storm has done.
KYTV
Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.
GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
Storms cause damage, flooding in River Valley
Storms rolled through the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas on November 4 and left flooding and damage throughout the area.
Tornado warning issued in Le Flore, Sequoyah counties
The National Weather Service issued a pair of tornado warnings in eastern Oklahoma shortly before 5 p.m. on November 4.
KHBS
Tornadoes, thunderstorms damage parts of the River Valley
POTEAU, Okla. — Severe storms damaged parts of the River Valley Friday night. Powers lines were knocked down outside of Heavener and Octavia, according to Dennis Yocum, emergency manager. Firefighters reported working two house fires, possibly caused by lightning strikes. One was in Poteau and one in the town...
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas events rescheduled ahead of possible Friday storms
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — People in Northwest Arkansas have rescheduled events originally planned for Friday due to a chance of severe storms. 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee says the severe threat will begin Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Both Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are in the risk area. Follow this link for the latest weather information.
familytravelgo.com
2022 Eureka Springs Arkansas Holiday Events and Attractions
Eureka Springs is one of our families favorite weekend getaway locations. They have such a unique variety of things to experience. The holiday season is a great time to visit. It’s a just a short drive from Tulsa and has so many fun things to offer for a winter vacation.
Who Has The Best French Dips In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
A french dip sandwich is one of life's little joys, and every once in a while I'll come across a great one. In Fort Smith, there are a few places to get a French dip, and the first one that comes to mind is Ed Walker's. A french dip is a type of roast beef sandwich that you dip in Aujus sauce, and it tastes delicious.
KHBS
40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive
On Friday, November 18, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. 40/29, The Arkansas CW and our turkey drive partners will be collecting turkeys from at area Walmart Super Centers...
Benton County Sheriffs looking for theft suspect
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in identifying a criminal suspect.
KHBS
Tyson's chief financial officer arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Chief Financial Officer of Tyson was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication Sunday. A college-age woman found a strange man asleep in her bed when she came home early Sunday morning, according to the police report. VIDEO ABOVE: John R. Tyson being...
KHBS
Benton County investigators expand search for missing woman
MAYSVILLE, Ark. — Ashley Bush, 33, was last seen in the passenger seat of an older model tan pickup truck on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 31, at the intersection of Highway 72 and Highway 43 in Maysville. A white woman in her 40s with shoulder-length brown hair was driving the truck.
Investigators: Body in southwest Missouri is missing pregnant Arkansas woman, Ashley Bush
Authorities say human remains found in southwest Missouri are those of Ashley Bush, who was reported missing out of Benton County, Arkansas.
Tyson CFO arrested, fell asleep in wrong home
Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday morning after becoming intoxicated and falling asleep in the wrong home.
Fall Market to host more than 250 vendors
ore than 250 vendors will be featured at the NWA Makers Fall Market on Nov. 6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
Missing Arkansas woman, unborn baby found dead in separate Missouri locations
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — A Missouri couple is facing first-degree kidnapping charges after a missing Arkansas woman and her unborn child were found dead in separate locations, authorities said. According to KHBS and KARK, Jane residents Amber and Jamie Waterman, both 42, were arrested Thursday and remain held without...
