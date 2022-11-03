Read full article on original website
Paralyzed Woman Who Inspired Netflix Movie “Walk. Ride. Rodeo.” In Wyoming This Week
A tragic Wyoming auto crash nearly stole her life and all her dreams. But Amberley Snyder lives by certain words of power: Never give up. Never give in. Snyder, the girl whose real-life experiences inspired the Netflix movie "Walk. Ride. Rodeo."...
Wyoming Eagle Named ‘Prehistoric Demon’ Thrives In New Pennsylvania Home
Late on a frigid afternoon in December 2020 near Evanston, Elizabeth Schoultz anxiously awaited what she hoped would be the successful culmination of a three-week quest in Wyoming. A young golden eagle had flown in for the sheep carcass she'd left...
Not A Good Year For Deer Hunting In Wyoming; Warm Weather, Drought And Disease To Blame
Wildlife disease, particularly "blue tongue disease," hit deer populations in parts of Wyoming hard this year, seriously diminishing hunting opportunities in the Black Hills area, a Game and Fish spokesman said. Meanwhile, deer hunting was mediocre in some parts...
Dennis Sun: As Seasons Change, Keep In Mind Big Issues
The seasons are changing and a number of producers have received some moisture recently. We're all hoping the drought is behind us. The cattle markets are following their fall pattern as the Oct.1 U.S. Department of Agriculture Cattle on Feed...
Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer
A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
Wyoming Powerball Sales Breaking Records In Chance To Win $1.9 Billion Jackpot
An unknown WyoLotto player in Buffalo won $150,000 in Saturday's Powerball drawing by matching four of five numbers and taking the Power Play, but an overall winner was not drawn. That pushes the next Powerball jackpot at a cool $1.9...
Documentary Urges Wyoming’s Wind River Tribes, Others To Assert Their Water Rights
Wes Martel is on a mission. In his role as the Wind River Conservation Associate with the Greater Yellowstone Coalition (GYC), Martel serves almost as an intermediary between Native American tribes and local governments, representing tribal interests in a society that has for generations overlooked native rights.
Remote Wyoming Road A Winter Lifeline For Yellowstone Communities
When Chris Warren heard that Old Gardiner Road between Mammoth, Wyoming, and the North Entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Montana, had opened, the first thing he did was drive it. Twice. That's because the road is more than a...
Rez District Incumbent Spent Campaign Money For Clothing, Necklace, Haircut
Clothing, necklace and a haircut are among the campaign expenditures of a sitting member of the Wyoming House of Representatives vying for reelection. Andi LeBeau, the incumbent and Democratic nominee for House District 33 in the Wyoming Legislature, said these expenditures...
Your Wyoming Sunrise (Bonus France Edition): Monday, November 7, 2022
Here's a bonus sunrise that we received from one of our international readers. I know you are asking for pictures of sunups in Wyoming. Actually, the day by day sunrises in WY are idyllic whereas the enclosed picture of a sunrise near Paris, France, shows a quite busy one.
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, November 6, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise of the Wind River Range was taken by Dave Bell of Pinedale, Wyoming. Dave writes: "Pink morning light dances on the peaks of the northern end of the Wind River Range. Gannett Peak, highest point in Wyoming, is in the center of the picture."
100+MPH Winds Cause Mayhem And Chaos On Wyoming Highways
Driving across parts of Wyoming on Saturday resembled the Allstate Insurance commercial, where mayhem lurked around every corner, or every highway, that is. Winds in excess of 100 mph brought down semi-trucks and even flipped a 4,000-pound trailer like a tumbleweed.
Wyoming Obituaries: Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Oct. 27 – Nov. 3. Our condolences to family and friends:. Oct. 27:. Oct. 28:. Oct. 29:. Oct....
97% Of Wyoming Education Association’s PAC Candidate Spending Goes To Dems
Update: This story has been updated to reflect that Sara Burlingame, Democratic House candidate of Cheyenne, did not accept money from the Wyoming Education Association. By Clair McFarland, Cowboy State Daily. Clair@clair-mcfarland. The Wyoming Education Association has put its money on...
Much-Maligned 30×30 Conservation Program Would Provide $21 Million For Wildlife Crossings
Despite some misgivings about how the 30×30 global conservation program might affect Wyoming, it could help pay for wildlife highway crossings in the Cowboy State, a conservationist told legislators. With matching federal funds, as much as $21 million could become...
Letter To The Editor: Conservation and Access Priorities for Wyoming Sportspeople
Most Wyoming lawmakers have made it clear that they support our Second Amendment rights and our right to hunt. We the undersigned organizations believe the following actions will help lawmakers go even further in supporting wildlife, hunting, and angling in the Cowboy State:
Pro-Choice Teton Republican Confused By State GOP Contribution He Says He Never Got – Or Wanted
Republican state House candidate Andrew Byron is confused by a press release the Wyoming Republican Party put out Thursday night, claiming the party is giving him $2,000 for his campaign. As of Friday morning, Byron said he hasn't received the money,...
