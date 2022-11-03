Read full article on original website
KSLTV
New Utah storm may produce 1-3 feet of mountain snow; power officials brace for outages
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s largest power provider is bracing for possible weather-related outages as an atmospheric river is set to churn even more rain, snow and wind into the state to start the workweek. Rocky Mountain Power officials said Sunday that they are monitoring the latest storm...
Winter Storm Watches issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued two new Winter Storm Watches for Utah ahead of the storm coming late Monday. This storm comes quickly after the weekend storm that also prompted warnings.
KSLTV
‘He was an icon in Utah’: Marcos Ortiz, longtime ABC4 reporter, dies at 68
SALT LAKE CITY — Marcos Ortiz, a longtime TV reporter in Utah, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, ABC4 announced on Sunday. He was 68. Ortiz had worked at the station since 2004, serving as ABC4’s senior crime and justice reporter at the time of his death. His work included the Justice Files series and Missing in Utah, according to station executives. The cause of his death has not yet been released.
KSLTV
Emergency managers asking Utahns to prepare 72-hour kits for winter season
SALT LAKE CITY — As another round of winter weather makes its way to the Beehive State, emergency managers are asking Utahns to be prepared with 72-hour kits. “The name of the game for disaster preparedness is being prepared,” said Bryan Stinson with Utah Division of Emergency Management and Be Ready Utah. “That means to do it beforehand.”
ksl.com
Snowstorms have been robust, but Utah is still sitting at average
SALT LAKE CITY — If you think it has been snowy and rainy, you are right. A series of storms have been generous to Utah, but what happens in the months to come is a question mark. Last year, for example, storms came on strong in the latter part...
KSLTV
Rising avalanche danger expected with upcoming storm
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — While skiers and ski resorts celebrate the early snow, forecasters are warning Utahns about an avalanche risk later this week. “I think we’re going to expect a rising avalanche danger with what may be the most significant storm we’ve seen by midweek,” said Drew Hardesty of Utah Avalanche Center Forecaster.
Storm lighter than hoped for, but still produced
Decent rain and snowfall with the storm — and the good news is that there is still a little bit in it before it leaves us Sunday evening. We have another system coming in and things are looking good for better totals.
5 Myths About Utah Most Americans Believe Are True
People sometimes think the darndest things about Utah. Growing up an LDS(Mormon) kid in Michigan, I got a lot of the same questions. Things like "Why don't you believe in electricity?" and "How many moms do you have?" As recently as last week I was asked how many Polygamist weddings I've been to. (For those who are curious, the answers are we do, just one, and none.)
KUTV
Major power outages leave tens of thousands in the dark along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A major power outage in the Salt Lake Valley affected thousands of customers on Monday morning and and issues at multiple intersections. The morning started with a few thousand customers losing electricity, but that number had more than tripled as the morning commute was beginning.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah’s Hogle Zoo reports major water reduction
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo posted a Twitter thread about its water conservation efforts after ranking as one of the highest water users in the state, back in 2002. According to the post, millions of dollars went into an ozone filtration system in Rocky Shores habitat. The habitat houses many animals, such as bears, sea lions, seals, otters and polar bears.
Fleet of Amazon’s new electric delivery vehicles arrives in Utah
Amazon has sent a fleet of its new custom electric delivery vehicles to the Utah capital just in time for the holiday season.
Storm brings big snowfall to Utah resorts with opening day getting closer
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah ski resorts were gifted big snow totals, with some resorts reportedly receiving over a foot in 24 hours. Deer Valley Resort, Alta Ski Area, and […]
suindependent.com
High Point Trail in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve
Difficulty: Easy along an old, mostly rocky, maintenance road with a small total elevation gain, although there are up and down sections. Average Hiking Time: Two hours at a leisurely pace with many stops for photos. Elevation: The trailhead elevation is 4,170 feet, with an approximately 150 feet elevation change...
ksl.com
Can Utah plan its way out of its housing crisis? Here's how it's trying
SALT LAKE CITY — Along with hundreds of city leaders across Utah and its Wasatch Front, Farmington Mayor Brett Anderson knows as well as anyone what haunts the debate over how in the world the rapidly growing state will confront its housing problems. He knows firsthand how, inevitably, attempts...
KSLTV
Drop box locations around Utah for ballots
Tuesday is election day and while lots of ballots have already been mailed in, many people are still dropping off ballots or waiting to vote in person. A ballot must be postmarked by today to count: this means that it won’t be postmarked in time if it’s placed in a mailbox, so the ballot should be brought to post offices before closing time.
Windy weather knocks out power for thousands of Utahns
Windy weather on Monday morning knocked out power for thousands of Utahns in Salt Lake and Tooele counties.
Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday
A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
Residents of Navajo Nation forced to relocate due to lack of water
A large population that resides in the southeast corner of the Beehive State is dependent on Mother Nature directly — and lately, she isn’t providing enough.
KSLTV
Sideswiping between 2 cars causes rollover
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two cars sideswiped each other causing one to roll over with its occupants being sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon. In the Utah Highway Patrol statement, the accident happened around Interstate 15 milepost 16 at approximately 1:59 p.m. A Toyota Highlander was in the center...
Utah’s flu cases are doubling weekly in the U. Health system. Here’s what a doctor says can keep you out of the hospital
University of Utah Health is reporting a weekly doubling of flu cases. A top U. Health administrator is advising Utahns to get their annual flu shot to avoid hospitalization or death and to protect others.
