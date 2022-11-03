ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

‘He was an icon in Utah’: Marcos Ortiz, longtime ABC4 reporter, dies at 68

SALT LAKE CITY — Marcos Ortiz, a longtime TV reporter in Utah, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, ABC4 announced on Sunday. He was 68. Ortiz had worked at the station since 2004, serving as ABC4’s senior crime and justice reporter at the time of his death. His work included the Justice Files series and Missing in Utah, according to station executives. The cause of his death has not yet been released.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Emergency managers asking Utahns to prepare 72-hour kits for winter season

SALT LAKE CITY — As another round of winter weather makes its way to the Beehive State, emergency managers are asking Utahns to be prepared with 72-hour kits. “The name of the game for disaster preparedness is being prepared,” said Bryan Stinson with Utah Division of Emergency Management and Be Ready Utah. “That means to do it beforehand.”
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Rising avalanche danger expected with upcoming storm

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — While skiers and ski resorts celebrate the early snow, forecasters are warning Utahns about an avalanche risk later this week. “I think we’re going to expect a rising avalanche danger with what may be the most significant storm we’ve seen by midweek,” said Drew Hardesty of Utah Avalanche Center Forecaster.
UTAH STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

5 Myths About Utah Most Americans Believe Are True

People sometimes think the darndest things about Utah. Growing up an LDS(Mormon) kid in Michigan, I got a lot of the same questions. Things like "Why don't you believe in electricity?" and "How many moms do you have?" As recently as last week I was asked how many Polygamist weddings I've been to. (For those who are curious, the answers are we do, just one, and none.)
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah’s Hogle Zoo reports major water reduction

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo posted a Twitter thread about its water conservation efforts after ranking as one of the highest water users in the state, back in 2002. According to the post, millions of dollars went into an ozone filtration system in Rocky Shores habitat. The habitat houses many animals, such as bears, sea lions, seals, otters and polar bears.
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

High Point Trail in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve

Difficulty: Easy along an old, mostly rocky, maintenance road with a small total elevation gain, although there are up and down sections. Average Hiking Time: Two hours at a leisurely pace with many stops for photos. Elevation: The trailhead elevation is 4,170 feet, with an approximately 150 feet elevation change...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
KSLTV

Drop box locations around Utah for ballots

Tuesday is election day and while lots of ballots have already been mailed in, many people are still dropping off ballots or waiting to vote in person. A ballot must be postmarked by today to count: this means that it won’t be postmarked in time if it’s placed in a mailbox, so the ballot should be brought to post offices before closing time.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm forecast to hit East Idaho tonight through Wednesday

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory have been issued for East Idaho in anticipation of a snowstorm that's forecast to hit the region starting Sunday evening. The storm is expected to even bring snow to East Idaho's lower elevation areas including Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg. The storm is forecast to make for pretty slushy conditions on Election Day, bringing both rain and snow to...
IDAHO STATE
KSLTV

Sideswiping between 2 cars causes rollover

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two cars sideswiped each other causing one to roll over with its occupants being sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon. In the Utah Highway Patrol statement, the accident happened around Interstate 15 milepost 16 at approximately 1:59 p.m. A Toyota Highlander was in the center...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy