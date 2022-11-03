Today, November 6, is Stranger Things Day. Oh, you didn’t know? Well, here’s an easy way to remember: it’s exactly one week on from Halloween, and — the important part — on this day in 1983, in a small (fictional) midwestern town called Hawkins, Indiana, a boy went missing. His name was Will Byers, and his friends — determined to find him when most of the town had given up searching — would embark on a mission that would hook millions of viewers, stretch over four seasons (so far), and introduce the world to Eleven, a mysterious, shaved-headed, hospital-gown-wearing girl with superpowers.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO