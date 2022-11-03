Psychic Medium Buys "Haunted" Painting at Flea Market

The guy wasn't sure she should have it...

Psychometry is the psychic power associated with objects . A person who performs this practice can make inferences about the history of an object—who has touched it or used it—but touching the object in question. Many psychics have object-based practices where they get feelings about various objects and communicate with spirits in this way. For some, this takes the form of “haunted” dolls or other items that the psychics say have spirit energy attached to them.

This medium is very into the idea of spirits attached to objects, such as when recent outing to flea market resulted in her acquiring a new, gigantic painting she claims is haunted .

In the video, psychic medium and ghost hunter Kelsi Davies tells the story of how she’s gotten her hands on her most recent haunted object. She was minding her own business at an outdoor market when she found herself drawn inexorably to a painting in an art booth. The painting was a framed print of British artist Charles Trevor Garland’s A Christmas Greeting , which is a charming portrait of a young blonde girl.

According to her story, the man working at the booth was initially hesitant to sell her the painting, but eventually relented. He was not, it appears, familiar with it, despite working at the booth, but that may be a mystery for another time.

While bringing the painting home, Davies sensed the name “Hannah” coming out of it, and once it was in her house she started seeing the ghost of a young Victorian boy in her halls. Additionally, her cat is obsessed with the painting.

At the moment, she believes there could be as many as five spirits attached to the artwork, despite it being only a print. I guess we’ll stay tuned for further developments.

