Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch with guest Pastor John Highstreet, “Pastor with a Spine”

Several counties in the Thumb Area have millage and bond proposals on the November 8th ballot, with most of the measures being renewals of current millages. In Sanilac County for instance, county officials will be asking voters to renew the recently expired Medical Care Facility millage, which provides funds for the facility’s operation. The millage, first approved in 2016, would be renewed at the original 0.20 mills (20 cents for every $1000 of taxable value), and would be levied for six years, until 2027. It’s estimated that almost $340,000 in the first year of the millage being levied, with a portion of the millage possibly being captured by Brownfield Redevelopment Authorities, Downtown Development Authorities (DDA), and local Tax Increment Finance Authorities (TIFA).

SANILAC COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO