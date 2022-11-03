Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch with guest Pastor John Highstreet, “Pastor with a Spine”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wayne County's GOP chair reportedly bitten by teacher at Tudor Dixon rally
Bizarre allegations have surfaced about an assault over the weekend at a Tudor Dixon rally at Armando's in Southwest Detroit.
wufe967.com
Michigan boy, 10, threatened to shoot up school like Oxford shooter Ethan Crumbley: Report
A 10-year-old Michigan boy reportedly threatened to shoot up his elementary school like Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, according to local reports. Crumbley, who was 15 years old when he fatally shot four high school students and injured seven others on Nov. 30, 2021, pleaded guilty to 24 total charges last week.
Stephen Colbert doubted existence of man Tudor Dixon cited in debate — but he's real
A Dearborn resident whose existence was doubted by comedian Stephen Colbert during a monologue last week has a message for the CBS late night host: I am real and so is my switch to the Republican Party. On "The Late Show," Colbert said a person described by Tudor Dixon during a debate...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Sanilac DTF: Marlette pair suspected of selling marijuana to 13-year-old Brown City Student
The Sanilac County Drug Task Force had a successful Drug Take Back Day on October 29, with residents across the county turning in almost 190 pounds of pills. With the county sheriff’s office providing almost 117 pounds of that amount, Marlette, Deckerville, Croswell and Brown City police also collected pills, with the former three collecting a rough average of 20 pounds between them and Brown City turning in 10.4 pounds.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Thumb Midterms Guide: County Proposal Edition
Several counties in the Thumb Area have millage and bond proposals on the November 8th ballot, with most of the measures being renewals of current millages. In Sanilac County for instance, county officials will be asking voters to renew the recently expired Medical Care Facility millage, which provides funds for the facility’s operation. The millage, first approved in 2016, would be renewed at the original 0.20 mills (20 cents for every $1000 of taxable value), and would be levied for six years, until 2027. It’s estimated that almost $340,000 in the first year of the millage being levied, with a portion of the millage possibly being captured by Brownfield Redevelopment Authorities, Downtown Development Authorities (DDA), and local Tax Increment Finance Authorities (TIFA).
fox2detroit.com
Police shoot dog while responding to shooting at Warren apartment
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man died and a dog was shot at a Warren apartment Thursday morning. Police said the 23-year-old victim and the 22-year-old suspect were arguing at Hoover Square Apartments at 10 Mile and Hoover when the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Police determined that the man shot himself in the head during the argument.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
State senate re-districting shakes up 2022 races in Districts 25 & 26
With new district lines finalized at the end of 2021 and officially going into effect January 2023, area campaigns have had to adjust to the changes, such as in the races for state senate districts 25 and 26. Despite losing part of St. Clair County and gaining some of Tuscola,...
Detroit News
WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser
Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
Nessel intervenes in guardianship case; protected individual billed $79K for less than year's work
LANSING, Mich., (CBS DETROIT) - The state's top attorney is getting involved in a local guardianship case, with a message to attorneys and professional guardians of their fiduciary duties to safeguard vulnerable adults. Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a notice to intervene in a Wayne County guardianship case, which began in October 2021, when Patricia Dudek was appointed guardian and conservator for an individual with a $30,000 yearly income who also received an inheritance of about $42,000.Dudek's own accounting illustrates that between October 2021 and June 2022 she billed the protected person about $79,000 for less than a year's work....
fox2detroit.com
Attorney and alleged mastermind behind Hutch's Jewelry murder charged with homicide
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An attorney believed to be involved in the premeditated murder of an Oak Park jeweler has been arrested and is charged with 1st-degree murder. The attorney, who is identified in court records as Marco Bisbikis, was arrested by police early Nov. 3 and was arraigned in the 45th District court in Oak Park Friday.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
First RSV child death in Michigan leaves health officials with warning for parents
(CBS DETROIT) - A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died in Oakland County to complications of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV. It is the first RSV child death in the state of Michigan, according to Oakland County Health Department."Keeping an eye on your child during this illness is very important in kind of knowing something is a little bit off," Dr. Whitney Minnock says. As the medical director of Pediatric ER at Beaumont Children's Hospital in Royal Oak, Minnock is warning parents to be extremely careful, especially this time of year."What we are seeing right now is a...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
The Oakland Press
Life sentence tossed out for man who murdered boss at age 16
A sentence of life in prison was tossed out Oct. 31 for a man convicted of murdering his boss at a fast food restaurant in 1998, when he was 16. At a hearing Monday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Daniel O’Brien, Cornelius Cortez Copeland was resentenced to 38-60 years in prison, with credit for 7,697 days. He also was resentenced to a 2-year, consecutive term for possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Have you seen Sieara? Detroit teen disappeared two days ago and police need your help
Detroit police say the search is on for a missing teen who disappeared several days ago after getting dropped off at a party on Halloween night.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Sanilac races for county clerk and district 6 commissioner seats contested
With election day being about a week from now, Sanilac County will be seeing some changes no matter what the voting tallies. With last year’s redistricting, Sanilac County gained two new county districts, with this year’s election determining those districts’ commissioners. Despite some changes to the districts’ numbering and covered area, commissioners Jon Block, Roger Ballard, Gary Heberling and Bill Sarkella from districts one through four, respectively, will be returning as unopposed incumbents in this election. The major changes come from districts five through seven.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Michigan Rapper Drops Another Gretchen Whitmer Anthem Ahead of Election
Gmac Cash is back with another rap about Michigan's Governor. In 2020, the Detroit rapper first went viral with his song "Coronavirus". Since then, he's offered takes on lots of things including stimulus checks, the high price of gas, and even the Belle Isle slide that sent people flying over the summer.
Former MSU football player allegedly strangled driver in incident before hit and run
A former MSU football player is in jail after allegedly attempting to grab a vehicle’s steering wheel and strangle the driver.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Mike Deising, candidate for Marysville City Council, arrested on felony charges
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department on Halloween issued a warrant for the arrest of Michael Lee Deising, a Marysville realtor and candidate in the four-person race for two seats on the Marysville City Council on Nov. 8;. Deising was charged with a felony count of uttering and publishing...
Comments / 0