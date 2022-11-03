Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy blasts Ohio State for 'weather-dependent' offense following struggles vs. Northwestern
Greg McElroy weighed in on the Ohio State-Northwestern game on “Always College Football.”. On Monday morning McElroy did not hold back when discussing more of Ohio State’s offensive struggles during Saturday’s victory over Northwestern, 21-7. The Buckeyes struggled to move the ball offensively, dealing with a bout...
WXYZ
INTERVIEW: Jim Harbaugh says Michigan 'locking in' with two games to go before Ohio State showdown
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh says Michigan is "locking in" after beating Rutgers, knowing how important each week is ahead of the Ohio State game. "Eighteen days from now takes us to the Ohio State game. So every single day, everything we do as coaches and players: locking in," he said Monday.
Michigan president pokes fun at Ohio State’s struggles vs. Northwestern
The highly anticipated Michigan-Ohio State football game is still a few weeks away, but some of the trash talk already has started. However, it’s not the players on either team who fired the most recent salvo. That honor belongs to newly-hired Michigan president Santa Ono. During their 21-7 victory...
247Sports
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 10
The 2022 college football regular season has reached its final month. As coaches across the country will tell you, this is the time when teams define their years with championships on the line. Wins and losses in November feel different and often carry more weight than others during the season.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo
Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
saturdaytradition.com
Taylor Lewan, former Michigan OL, calls out Kirk Herbstreit for 'biased' top 4
Taylor Lewan was not happy with Kirk Herbstreit’s post-Week 10 rankings. Herbstreit, who is an Ohio State alumnus, ranked Ohio State at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3. Lewan, who is a Michigan alumnus, thinks Herbstreit is letting his Buckeye bias show. Notably, the Buckeyes are coming off...
When Ohio State needed it, C.J. Stroud showed he can run the football
Since C.J. Stroud became Ohio State’s starting quarterback ahead of the 2021 season, there have been calls from fans for him to run more. Prior to Stroud ascending to the role of starter, Buckeye fans had gotten used to a quarterback who often took off and used his legs to pick up yards.
247Sports
Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud face criticism after Buckeyes' ugly upset survival
Ohio State’s defense adopted a bend-don’t-break philosophy in the second half. The Buckeyes allowed Northwestern to rush for a season-high 200 yards. However, the Wildcats’ seven points scored were the fewest Ohio State has given up all season. The Buckeyes’ ground attack came alive in the second...
Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Media skeptical about Buckeyes' College Football Playoff ranking after near upset
Ohio State’s defense adopted a bend-don’t-break philosophy in the second half. The Buckeyes allowed Northwestern to gain their third-most rushing yards of the season (206). However, the Wildcats’ seven points scored were the fewest Ohio State has given up all season. The Buckeyes’ ground attack came alive...
Photo Of Big Ten Away Team Locker Room Is Going Viral
Ohio State struggled with Northwestern for most of Saturday afternoon. Perhaps it was the rain and windy conditions - or perhaps it was the tiny away team locker room that had the Buckeyes in the wrong playing mindset.. Buckeyes reporter Austin Ward shared a photo of the away team locker...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Overrated? Ohio State's unimpressive win over Northwestern draws strong social media reaction
The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0), ranked second in the College Football playoff, had a much-tougher-than-expected challenge from the Northwestern Wildcats (1-8) before eventually closing out the game in the fourth quarter and winning 21-7. While the weather was certainly a factor, there were no excuses for the Buckeyes failing to...
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment After Win Over Northwestern
It wasn't the Saturday Ryan Day and Ohio State expected when traveling to 1-7 Northwestern in Week 10, but they were able to escape with a win. The Wildcats carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter and were able to hang around for most of the game. However, the Buckeyes were ultimately able to pull away and score a pair of second half touchdowns.
Ohio State Needs To Wake Up, Fast
The Buckeyes played a horrible first half against Northwestern and they’re fortunate to be tied 7-7.
Kurelic: What I heard, saw Friday night; McDonald, Wilson and Downs
Good afternoon Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Hamilton (Ohio) Ross at Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods Division...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to wild Ohio State/Northwestern winds
A Big Ten matchup between the No.2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats appears to be greatly impacted by some insane gusts of winds on Saturday at Northwestern’s Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. A viral video emerged on social media before kickoff showing Ohio State kicker Noah...
Look: The Wind At Ohio State-Northwestern Game Is Insane
Wind looks like it could be a major factor in this afternoon's matchup between Ohio State and Northwestern. Prior to Saturday's Big Ten matchup, a video clip of Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles is going viral on social media. One of his pregame warmup kicks was absolutely stuffed by the high-speed winds in Evanston.
ESPN Computer Changes Its National Championship Pick
Week 10 of the 2022 college football season was a crazy one. It was so wild, in fact, that ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has changed its pick for the College Football Playoff national title game. ESPN's computer model previously liked Ohio State to win it all, but...
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist
After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
CBS Sports
Watch Ohio State vs. Robert Morris: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.
247Sports
