Columbus, OH

247Sports

Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 10

The 2022 college football regular season has reached its final month. As coaches across the country will tell you, this is the time when teams define their years with championships on the line. Wins and losses in November feel different and often carry more weight than others during the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo

Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Photo Of Big Ten Away Team Locker Room Is Going Viral

Ohio State struggled with Northwestern for most of Saturday afternoon. Perhaps it was the rain and windy conditions - or perhaps it was the tiny away team locker room that had the Buckeyes in the wrong playing mindset.. Buckeyes reporter Austin Ward shared a photo of the away team locker...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Has Brutally Honest Comment After Win Over Northwestern

It wasn't the Saturday Ryan Day and Ohio State expected when traveling to 1-7 Northwestern in Week 10, but they were able to escape with a win. The Wildcats carried a 7-0 lead into the second quarter and were able to hang around for most of the game. However, the Buckeyes were ultimately able to pull away and score a pair of second half touchdowns.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to wild Ohio State/Northwestern winds

A Big Ten matchup between the No.2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats appears to be greatly impacted by some insane gusts of winds on Saturday at Northwestern’s Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. A viral video emerged on social media before kickoff showing Ohio State kicker Noah...
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Look: The Wind At Ohio State-Northwestern Game Is Insane

Wind looks like it could be a major factor in this afternoon's matchup between Ohio State and Northwestern. Prior to Saturday's Big Ten matchup, a video clip of Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles is going viral on social media. One of his pregame warmup kicks was absolutely stuffed by the high-speed winds in Evanston.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer Changes Its National Championship Pick

Week 10 of the 2022 college football season was a crazy one. It was so wild, in fact, that ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has changed its pick for the College Football Playoff national title game. ESPN's computer model previously liked Ohio State to win it all, but...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist

After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Watch Ohio State vs. Robert Morris: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Robert Morris Colonials and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off at 7 p.m. ET November 7th at Value City Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 8-24 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. OSU was 20-12 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Villanova Wildcats 71-61.
COLUMBUS, OH
