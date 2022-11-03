ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

22 WSBT

Thousands remain without power after strong winds Saturday

Thousands are still without power Sunday morning after winds over 50 miles per hour impacted Michiana on Saturday. Indiana-Michigan Power says the incessant winds even overnight caused issues in restoration efforts. The power company has called in hundreds of their own employees, plus 450 assistance crews from out of state...
SOUTH BEND, IN

