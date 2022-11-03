Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Financial experts help local students fill out FAFSA forms with College Goal Sunday
College Goal Sunday is this weekend, and it aims to get prospective college students across Indiana signed up for the FAFSA. There are a ton of locations across the state and viewing area that will have financial aid experts on hand to help students and families. Anyone attending is asked...
22 WSBT
On last day before election, Michigan governor candidates cross state with final messages
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan's governor race has dominated headlines for the better part of this year, as half of the Republican field was kicked off the ballot over fake signatures, one candidate was charged with federal crimes related to Jan. 6, and the state saw a governor's race between two women for the first time in its history.
22 WSBT
Thousands remain without power after strong winds Saturday
Thousands are still without power Sunday morning after winds over 50 miles per hour impacted Michiana on Saturday. Indiana-Michigan Power says the incessant winds even overnight caused issues in restoration efforts. The power company has called in hundreds of their own employees, plus 450 assistance crews from out of state...
22 WSBT
As Election Day draws closer, here's a breakdown on Proposal 1 for Michigan voters
Michigan voters will have a yes or no option to vote for Proposal 1. One piece of this proposal is to change term limits from three two-year terms for the State House and two four-year terms for the Senate, to a combined cap at 12 years in the legislature. "I...
