Sabatoge, Robin Williams, and Disney- How the Studio Tried to Keep Williams to Itself
Once upon a time, Robin Williams took on two very dissimilar roles and really upset the House of Mouse. The beloved actor first signed on to play the role of a rapping bat named Batty in FernGully:The Last Rainforest. The film’s message about environmentalism inspired Williams, and he agreed despite the stigma at the time of live-action actors doing voice work for animation.
Step One of Disney’s Plan to Price Out the Middle Class has Failed- Will They Pay Attention?
Disney Parks seem to be on a mission. That mission? To make their Parks a playground for the rich and famous. At the very least, they seem determined to price out the middle class. We cannot completely blame Bob Chapek for it, either. This trajectory began under the watchful eye of former CEO Bob Iger.
Disney Banned a High School Band in the Parks Because of its Mascot. Here’s Why Disney was Wrong.
The internet’s abuzz this weekend over an incident at Walt Disney World involving a high school marching band, its mascot, and Disney’s refusal to have the band perform at the parks. The Venice High School Marching Band was slated to perform in a parade at Magic Kingdom on...
A Month Later, Disney’s Forgotten Billboard Still Struggles
Whether you’re driving or flying to Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida, chances are there are a few landmarks that tend to become part of the vacation experience. One of these landmarks for many is a Walt Disney World billboard that Disney has seemingly forgotten. Memorable Disney Park...
One Guest Just Pulled Off the Ultimate Disney Cosplay
Throughout the year, Guests will visit both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort dressed in classic styles from the 1960s and earlier. Women wear beautiful and fun dresses, and many men wear stylish suits. These days are called Dapper Days and, each year, it becomes more and more popular. Many of the women (and some men) will even give their outfits a Disney spin. It’s always fun to see how so many people dress up — and I’m always impressed that they can walk around all day in the Parks with those shoes!
New ‘Toy Story’ Themed Popcorn Bucket Arriving Soon at Disney
Calling all Disney collectors! We have exciting news as Walt Disney World Resort will soon be releasing a new popcorn bucket for the holidays… with an adorable Toy Story (1995) theme. Disney is on a popcorn bucket kick as Park Guests are willing to wait HOURS in line to...
MUSICAL Christmas Popcorn Bucket Coming to Disney World In Just Days!
Over the past few years, several types of Disney merchandise have gained a cult-like following — things like spirit jerseys and Loungefly backpacks. Maybe one of the more surprising pieces of popular merchandise is Disney popcorn buckets. From Mickey Mummy popcorn buckets to ones that look like the famous Mickey balloons to ones exclusively for Annual Passholders, Disney is designing popcorn buckets to cover nearly every Disney, Pixar, and Star Wars fandom. They even created a Figment popcorn bucket for last year’s International Festival of the Arts — and people waited in 5 hours lines to get their hands on it!
Underdog No More! In the Theme Park Wars Universal Has Come to Win
Disney and Universal have a rivalry that can match any heated sports rivalry and is often bloodier and more cutthroat than any sports contest. For a long time, the Disney Dynasty dominated, and Universal could only hope to keep its head above water and stay in the game. Recently though, Universal has sent a clear message that not only did they come to play, they came to win.
Lamppost Breaks and Falls Into Street at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
When Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort, they are whisked away to a magical place where they can meet princesses, dine in castles, and stay in fantastical hotel rooms that allow them to sit on their balcony and watch giraffes roam. For many, Walt Disney World Resort is a place where nothing bad can happen, but it is still in the real world, filled with real people, and real problems.
Have You Tried These Underrated Walt Disney World Snacks?
The Walt Disney World Resort is home to some iconic snack options that Guests absolutely love to indulge in on every single vacation. Snacks like the Mickey Pretzel, Mickey Premium Ice Cream Bar, Dole Whip from Aloha Isle, and Lunch Box Tarts from Woody’s Lunch Box have become beloved over time and are well known, but those who only enjoy popular snacks are missing out. There are plenty of underrated snacks that are often overlooked by Guests throughout the Walt Disney World Resort that pack some bold and delicious flavors with everything from salty to sweet.
The Most Luxurious Rooms in Walt Disney World
One of the best ways to enjoy a vacation at the Walt Disney World Resort is by staying on property at a Disney Resort, and with over two dozen to choose from, Guests can enjoy themes including everything from Victorian elegance and charm to beloved Disney animated films. Each Disney Resort is home to different categories of Guest rooms that have different price points, but for those looking to truly splurge, some luxurious and unforgettable accommodations go above and beyond the normal.
Disney Channel Star Aaron Carter Dead at 34
In a shocking turn of events, pop star and teen heartthrob Aaron Carter has been found dead in his home in Lancaster, California. He was 34 years old. TMZ originally broke the story of Carter’s death Saturday afternoon, stating that law enforcement officers received a 911 call at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The caller reportedly stated that a male had drowned in the bathtub. They also stated that homicide detectives have been dispatched to the scene, but they have no information or evidence of foul play.
Video Captures Universal Team Member Viciously Attacked by Guest
A theme park Guest recently attacked a Universal Team Member at Universal Studios Hollywood during the popular special ticketed event, Halloween Horror Nights. Sadly, this isn’t the first and likely won’t be the last of theme park Guests making poor decisions. At Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland...
Our Favorite Holiday Treat is Back at Hollywood Studios
Prepare your taste buds because our very favorite holiday treat is back again this year! We’re talking, of course, about the hot cocoa flight at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! This delightful mashup of flavors is absolutely a treat, and we are so glad it is back again this year.
Woman Shocks Internet With How Much ONE DAY Of Food Costs at Disney World
It is no secret that Walt Disney World Resort is an expensive place to go on vacation. From the Park tickets to the hotels, merchandise, and food, families will save up for years before they can afford to go to The Most Magical Place on Earth. But when it comes to spending on your vacation, how much is too much? One woman on TikTok is leaving people dumbstruck with just how much she and her family spent on food during just one day in the Magic Kingdom.
Christmas Treats at Disney World That Don’t Require a Park Ticket
Christmas bells are ringing, and the smell of sweet Gingerbread fills the air. Disney has decked their halls, and it is officially Christmas in the Parks and Resorts. The best part of any holiday celebration? The food! If you’re wondering where you can get your favorite Christmas treats, look no further! We have a handy list right here. The best news? You don’t even need a park ticket for most of these delicious treats! So haul out the holly and get ready to get your taste buds in the Christmas spirit because these treats will not disappoint!
Band Disney Rejected Due to Mascot Is Going to the Park Anyway
News is spreading quickly of a Florida High School Marching Band being rejected by Walt Disney World Resort due to its mascot. The band’s performance may be banned from the Disney Park… but that’s not stopping the students from visiting as Park Guests. Venice High School Marching...
