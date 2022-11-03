College basketball 2022-23: Idaho men hope to build on the modest gains they made a year ago

Read full article on original website
Washington State loses standout left tackle Jarrett Kingston to season-ending injury
PULLMAN – Jarrett Kingston, the starting left tackle for Washington State’s football team and unquestionably the most consistent player on the Cougars’ offensive line, will miss the remainder of the season due to a lower-body injury sustained in the first half of WSU’s blowout win over Stanford on Saturday.
Brandin Podziemski leads Santa Clara over Eastern Washington in season opener
Illinois transfer Brandin Podziemski scored a game-high 30 points for host Santa Clara, leading the Broncos to an 84-72 victory over visiting Eastern Washington on Monday night in the season opener for both teams in Santa Clara, California. Eight Eagles played at least 20 minutes, including three newcomers: sophomore Dane...
Washington men’s and women’s basketball teams tip off season Monday with doubleheader
The Washington men’s and women’s basketball teams begin the 2022-23 season with Monday’s doubleheader at Alaska Airlines Arena. The UW women tip off at 5 p.m. in a nonconference game against Utah Tech. The UW men get things rolling at 8 p.m. with a matchup versus Weber State.
In crucial matchup, Washington State Cougars 'ace test,' blasting Stanford 52-14
STANFORD, Calif. – In desperate need of a pick-me-up, Washington State bounced back in convincing fashion. The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak, securing a major boost of momentum at a critical stage of their season. For WSU, Saturday’s game against Stanford felt like a must-win. For the sake...
