ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelican, LA

Pelicans’ Dyson Daniels Showing Impact, Value in Small Opportunity

By Derek Parker
Basketball Draft Digest
Basketball Draft Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19JmD9_0ixpZsxS00

New Orleans hybrid Dyson Daniels has been impactful in a small role thus far.

Despite an extremely small role thus far, Pelican’s forward Dyson Daniels has already demonstrated why he was selected eighth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

At 6-foot-7, Daniels was an interesting pick for New Orleans. A defensively savvy hybrid with some innate passing ability, he’s a very unconventional piece to throw into NBA caliber lineups.

Daniels hasn’t gotten to showcase his talents nearly as much as his counterparts. Nearly every other top ten selection, save for Chet Holmgren, who’s out for the season with a Lisfranc injury, is getting starter-level run right now.

But Daniels is in a unique situation. Drafted to a team that’s already looking to make waves in both the regular season and Playoffs, it’s possible his services will be needed much less in the short-term.

But through limited time in three (really just two) games, Daniels has already proven why he was a top selection.

Daniels saw three minutes versus the Nets as his first action, and while it was enough time for him to get a shot off and deal a pair of assists, it wasn’t a true test.

Daniels played 22 minutes against the Mavericks on Oct. 25, broadly displaying what makes him so versatile. He finished 4-for-5 from the field with 11 points on the night. Even more, he tacked on three rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block, truly stuffing the stat sheet.

Three games later, Daniels played another 16 minutes. Versus the Lakers, he again scored at an efficient clip, hitting three of his five buckets for eight points. In limited time, he again brought down five rebounds, dished out a pair of dimes and had a block.

While the former G League Ignite guard might not find consistency in the Pelican’s lineup this season, his ability to play well when called upon thus far has been highly impressive.

He’ll undoubtedly have a future in the NBA, and if he can build off his already impressive handful of first minutes, he’ll have a successful one.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner ‘completely done’ with Kyrie Irving?

On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving had been suspended at least five games without pay. That decision was reached following Irving’s promotion of a film the Nets say is “deeply disturbing antisemitic hate.” They offered further explanation in a lengthy statement. “Over the last...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Nets owner being blocked from doing 1 thing

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai has had his hands full with one issue lately, but there is another matter that is also pressing. Tsai has been dealing with the fallout from Kyrie Irving social media post, which led the Nets to suspend the guard for at least five games. At the same time, the Nets fired coach Steve Nash.
Larry Brown Sports

Stanford lands commitment from son of NBA All-Star

The Stanford Cardinal landed a significant commitment from the son of an NBA icon on Monday. Andrej Stojakovic, the son of three-time All-Star Peja Stojakovic, announced he was choosing Stanford ahead of Oregon, UCLA, and Texas. The small forward out of Carmichael Jesuit in California is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247 Sports, and was pursued by other top programs as well.
STANFORD, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers gave tribute video to 1 unlikely player

NBA teams are really handing out tribute videos to anybody these days. The Los Angeles Lakers played the Utah Jazz at home on Friday. The game marked Jazz swingman Talen Horton-Tucker’s first time back in L.A. since the Lakers dealt him over the summer as part of the Patrick Beverley trade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Basketball Draft Digest

Basketball Draft Digest

New York, NY
147
Followers
295
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

BasketballDraftDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the NBA Draft.

 https://www.si.com/nba/draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy