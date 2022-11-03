ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Libertarian candidate challenges Republican incumbent for local State Representative position

The Alabama midterm elections are coming up on Tuesday. While most eyes are on the senate and governor race, other elected positions are also up for grabs. One of importance for Auburn residents is State Representative for District 79 which covers the Auburn area. Incumbent Republican Joe Lovvorn, who has held the position for six years, is being challenged by Libertarian candidate Amanda Frison. Read on below to learn more about the two candidates.
AUBURN, AL
St. Luke CME Church unveils historic marker celebrating 150 years

One hundred and fifty years of history were celebrated in downtown Auburn on Sunday afternoon. A crowd of close to 100 people congregated outside St. Luke Christian Methodist Episcopal Church for the unveiling of a historic marker commemorating its 150th anniversary. The Rev. Morris Lewis, the pastor at St. Luke...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika man convicted of robbery and assault sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years

An Opelika man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years by a Lee County court. On Oct. 26, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office stated Rico Maddox, 45, of Opelika was convicted of robbery, first degree, for which the sentence was life in prison, and convicted of assault, second degree, for which the sentence was 20 years in prison.
OPELIKA, AL
Cadillac’s message to new coordinators: 'Let’s get simple'

Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams’ messaging to his coordinators — newly placed co-offensive coordinators and retained defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding — ahead of the Tigers game against Mississippi State was, quite literally, simple. “This is not a week to try to put in all types of...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn police make arrest in connection to Saturday shooting on Donahue Drive

Auburn police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting they say occurred on Saturday in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive in which a 22-year-old female victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. During the investigation, police said Tyrondre Antravius Dowdell, 28, was developed as a suspect. On Monday,...
AUBURN, AL
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
OPELIKA, AL
Auburn and Western Kentucky get 3 p.m. start time

Auburn's final home game of the season will have an afternoon kickoff. The Tigers will square off with Western Kentucky at 3 p.m. CT on Nov. 19, the SEC announced Monday, and the game will be televised on SEC Network. It will be the third time in program history that...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn loses overtime thriller in Williams’ first game

STARKVILLE, Miss. — In watching and listening to Cadillac Williams, it was hard to believe Auburn had just lost. With microphones in front of him, speaking to the media in-person for the first time as the Tigers’ interim head football coach, Williams had a smile on his face for much of the 13 minutes he took questions. He was deliberate in his answers and had a glisten in his eye at points, surely from the emotion of a long week, one in which he said he hardly slept.
AUBURN, AL
Overtime to winning time: Tuskegee takes Homecoming after putting it all on the line

TUSKEGEE — All eyes were on the main event. The Golden Tigers decided overtime was winning time. In the second overtime period, with the huge Homecoming crowd lining the hill as far as the eye can see on the historic campus, while the students packed The Shed in the culmination moments of a jubilant Homecoming Week, Tuskegee head coach Reginald Ruffin decided he’d go for it — with it all on the line and with everybody watching the Golden Tigers.
TUSKEGEE, AL
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL

