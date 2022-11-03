Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Voters face a choice between Republican and Libertarian candidates for the Lee County Commission District 4 race
As the mid-term elections come up on Nov. 8, many Lee County residents might be surprised to see two candidates running for the District 4 County Commission seat. District 4 residents will have a choice between Libertarian candidate Lance Farrar, and republican candidate Tony Langley. Farrar said he originally stepped...
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Finding ways to move forward’: Mayors in Lee County recognize Day of Remembrance
November 5 will officially be known as the Day of Remembrance as three of Lee County’s mayors read a proclamation declaring so to a crowd at the Lee County Courthouse Square on Saturday morning. The proclamation was read by the Mayor of Opelika, Gary Fuller, the Mayor Pro Term...
Opelika-Auburn News
Libertarian candidate challenges Republican incumbent for local State Representative position
The Alabama midterm elections are coming up on Tuesday. While most eyes are on the senate and governor race, other elected positions are also up for grabs. One of importance for Auburn residents is State Representative for District 79 which covers the Auburn area. Incumbent Republican Joe Lovvorn, who has held the position for six years, is being challenged by Libertarian candidate Amanda Frison. Read on below to learn more about the two candidates.
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 8 election: It’s incumbent Debbie Wood versus Charles Temm Jr. for State Representative of District 38
Republican incumbent Debbie Wood and Libertarian Charles Temm Jr. are the two candidates running for the position of State Representative District 38 in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. District 38 is made up of parts of Chambers County and Lee County including Valley, Lanett, Huguley, Beulah, Lake Harding,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 8 election: Jay Hovey and Sherri Reese face off to be State Senator of District 27
Democrat Sherri Reese and Republican Jay Hovey are the two candidates running for the position to be State Senator of District 27 in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. District 27 is made up of parts of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Democrat Sherri Reese. Reese, 49, was born...
Opelika-Auburn News
St. Luke CME Church unveils historic marker celebrating 150 years
One hundred and fifty years of history were celebrated in downtown Auburn on Sunday afternoon. A crowd of close to 100 people congregated outside St. Luke Christian Methodist Episcopal Church for the unveiling of a historic marker commemorating its 150th anniversary. The Rev. Morris Lewis, the pastor at St. Luke...
Opelika-Auburn News
A proposal to build a cell tower in Floral Park remains tabled after Opelika City Council meeting
On Tuesday, the Opelika City Council decided again not to vote on a resolution that would allow a 144-foot-tall monopole cell tower to be built at 600 Floral Street in Floral Park. Ward 5 Councilman Todd Rauch made a motion to remove the resolution from the table, but no one...
Opelika-Auburn News
Have questions about voting in the Lee County general election? Here's what you need to know
Here’s what you need to know before heading out to the polls to vote in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The polls in Lee County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. How do I find my polling place?. There are 22...
Opelika-Auburn News
St. Luke CME Church celebrates 150 year anniversary with plans to install a historic marker
St. Luke Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Auburn is celebrating 150 years as an established congregation and will be installing a historic marker on the church property on Sunday with the help of the Auburn Heritage Association. In 1872, the church was built on the corner of West Glenn Avenue...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika man convicted of robbery and assault sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years
An Opelika man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years by a Lee County court. On Oct. 26, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office stated Rico Maddox, 45, of Opelika was convicted of robbery, first degree, for which the sentence was life in prison, and convicted of assault, second degree, for which the sentence was 20 years in prison.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police investigate Saturday shooting on Donahue Drive; suspect not in custody
The Auburn Police Department is currently investigation a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive on Saturday. The victim is in serious but stable condition and the suspect is not yet in custody. Police responded to the East Alabama Medical Center’s Free-Standing Emergency Department in reference...
Opelika-Auburn News
Cadillac’s message to new coordinators: 'Let’s get simple'
Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams’ messaging to his coordinators — newly placed co-offensive coordinators and retained defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding — ahead of the Tigers game against Mississippi State was, quite literally, simple. “This is not a week to try to put in all types of...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 7
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (2) updates to this series since Updated 34 min ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Watch now: ‘We need you guys’: Watch Cadillac Williams challenge the Auburn student section before the team’s game against Texas A&M
Cadillac Williams is calling for the noise. For his first home game as interim head coach, Williams challenged the student section to show up and show out, in a video posted to social media on Monday morning. Auburn fans have heralded his debut as interim head coach last Saturday —...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police make arrest in connection to Saturday shooting on Donahue Drive
Auburn police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting they say occurred on Saturday in the 400 block of North Donahue Drive in which a 22-year-old female victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. During the investigation, police said Tyrondre Antravius Dowdell, 28, was developed as a suspect. On Monday,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn and Western Kentucky get 3 p.m. start time
Auburn's final home game of the season will have an afternoon kickoff. The Tigers will square off with Western Kentucky at 3 p.m. CT on Nov. 19, the SEC announced Monday, and the game will be televised on SEC Network. It will be the third time in program history that...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn loses overtime thriller in Williams’ first game
STARKVILLE, Miss. — In watching and listening to Cadillac Williams, it was hard to believe Auburn had just lost. With microphones in front of him, speaking to the media in-person for the first time as the Tigers’ interim head football coach, Williams had a smile on his face for much of the 13 minutes he took questions. He was deliberate in his answers and had a glisten in his eye at points, surely from the emotion of a long week, one in which he said he hardly slept.
Opelika-Auburn News
Overtime to winning time: Tuskegee takes Homecoming after putting it all on the line
TUSKEGEE — All eyes were on the main event. The Golden Tigers decided overtime was winning time. In the second overtime period, with the huge Homecoming crowd lining the hill as far as the eye can see on the historic campus, while the students packed The Shed in the culmination moments of a jubilant Homecoming Week, Tuskegee head coach Reginald Ruffin decided he’d go for it — with it all on the line and with everybody watching the Golden Tigers.
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
