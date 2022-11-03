ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Vanderpump gushes over grandson on first Halloween: ‘Handsome little pirate’

By Caroline Blair
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lerng_0ixpZc5400

Arrrren’t they cute?!

Lisa Vanderpump took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her adorable grandson, Teddy, celebrating his first Halloween.

“Our handsome little pirate’s 1st Halloween! Captain Teddy 😍🧸🎃,” the proud grandmother, 62, gushed as she shared four snaps of the tot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTBjN_0ixpZc5400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Jauq_0ixpZc5400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UY6RC_0ixpZc5400

The almost one-year-old baby rocked a red velvet jacket and black pants paired with a white ruffled shirt and a black pirate hat with a gold X on the front.

During the shoot, Teddy sat in a treasure chest full of all the winnings a pirate could ask for. At one point, he even held up a gold mug to signal he was ready for his next pint — of milk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25a0Kj_0ixpZc5400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjCIF_0ixpZc5400

Lisa’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, and her husband, Jason Sabo, also wore matching costumes with their son — whose birth name is Theodore — to commemorate the fun holiday.

Pandora wore a long black wig with a red and purple dress while Jason went with a black pirate hat, a blue jacket with gold buttons and a white ruffled shirt underneath.

In a series of photos shared by the 36-year-old mom , the beaming parents smiled in their pirate attire while their son held a toy sword.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHu87_0ixpZc5400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvsRL_0ixpZc5400

In true Vanderpump fashion, the dogs could not be left out as the lovebirds even dressed up their dog in a maroon and gold outfit with a matching hat. Teddy and the pooch seem to be best friends as they stared at each other in another sweet snap.

Fans — and even current “RHOBH” star Garcelle Beauvais — flooded Lisa’s comments on the precious photos.

“Awww cutie,” Beauvais wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XjwU7_0ixpZc5400
LVP has been Nanny Pinky for almost a year.
Instagram/lisavanderpump

“He is just precious!! Love those little teeth popping up!!❤️❤️,” a fan commented.

“He’s a doll!!! Soooo adorable and the costume 💯💯,” someone else added.

Lisa became a grandma — or Nanny Pinky as she prefers — when her daughter and son-in-law welcomed baby Theodore last fall .

Pandora and Jason announced they were expecting last August before ultimately welcoming baby Theo on Nov. 13, 2021. They had tied the knot back in August 2011.

