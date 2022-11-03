Lisa Vanderpump gushes over grandson on first Halloween: ‘Handsome little pirate’

Arrrren’t they cute?!

Lisa Vanderpump took to Instagram on Wednesday to show off her adorable grandson, Teddy, celebrating his first Halloween.

“Our handsome little pirate’s 1st Halloween! Captain Teddy 😍🧸🎃,” the proud grandmother, 62, gushed as she shared four snaps of the tot.

The almost one-year-old baby rocked a red velvet jacket and black pants paired with a white ruffled shirt and a black pirate hat with a gold X on the front.

During the shoot, Teddy sat in a treasure chest full of all the winnings a pirate could ask for. At one point, he even held up a gold mug to signal he was ready for his next pint — of milk.

Lisa’s daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, and her husband, Jason Sabo, also wore matching costumes with their son — whose birth name is Theodore — to commemorate the fun holiday.

Pandora wore a long black wig with a red and purple dress while Jason went with a black pirate hat, a blue jacket with gold buttons and a white ruffled shirt underneath.

In a series of photos shared by the 36-year-old mom , the beaming parents smiled in their pirate attire while their son held a toy sword.

In true Vanderpump fashion, the dogs could not be left out as the lovebirds even dressed up their dog in a maroon and gold outfit with a matching hat. Teddy and the pooch seem to be best friends as they stared at each other in another sweet snap.

Fans — and even current “RHOBH” star Garcelle Beauvais — flooded Lisa’s comments on the precious photos.

“Awww cutie,” Beauvais wrote.

LVP has been Nanny Pinky for almost a year. Instagram/lisavanderpump

“He is just precious!! Love those little teeth popping up!!❤️❤️,” a fan commented.

“He’s a doll!!! Soooo adorable and the costume 💯💯,” someone else added.

Lisa became a grandma — or Nanny Pinky as she prefers — when her daughter and son-in-law welcomed baby Theodore last fall .

Pandora and Jason announced they were expecting last August before ultimately welcoming baby Theo on Nov. 13, 2021. They had tied the knot back in August 2011.