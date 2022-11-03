ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Utica police find gun in discarded bag on Noyes Street; suspect arrested

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun possession charges following an investigation on Noyes Street Sunday morning. According to Utica police, officers saw a man, later identified as 26-year-old Raheem Hightower, walking in the area of Francis and Noyes streets with a shoulder bag around 11 a.m. on Nov. 6. Police say when Hightower noticed the officers, he dropped the bag over a fence as he walked by and continued down Noyes Street.
UTICA, NY
urbancny.com

Deputies find Illegal Handguns after Two Traffic Stops

Deputies find Illegal Handguns after Two Traffic Stops City of Syracuse, New York – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people have been charged with possessing an illegal handgun following two traffic stops the evening of November 2nd. On Wednesday, November 2nd, at approximately 6:00 P.M.,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman dead after Syracuse hit and run

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police. Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person. After police arrived on the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Taberg woman charged with DWI after crash investigation

VERONA, N.Y.-- An investigation into a one-car crash in September has led to the arrest of a Taberg woman who is now charged with driving while intoxicated with children in the car. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Sept. 11 on Sand Hill Road in...
VERONA, NY
WKTV

Main Street in Oneonta closed Tuesday night

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Main Street in Oneonta will be closed Tuesday, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, due to a hydrant replacement. When water is turned back on, residents in the area may experience a change in water color or pressure. This is a common but not permanent problem and should not worry anyone. The city suggests you simply run your faucet for a few minutes until the water looks normal.
ONEONTA, NY
WNYT

Utica man indicted for murder in deadly Fulton County fire

A Utica man has been indicted for murder, in connection with a woman found dead inside a burned Fulton County home last May. A Fulton County grand jury returned the indictment against Anthony Dotson on Thursday. The initial investigation related to a structure fire in Ephratah. Firefighters found Sara Stinnett...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Food Truck Rally to be held at JFK Middle School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School will be holding a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand will be, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both will be out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Three teens facing weapons charges after police pursue stolen vehicle in Syracuse and Solvay

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Three teenagers are facing weapons charges after they fled police in a stolen car Wednesday evening. Around 5 p.m., police patrolling Syracuse’s North Side saw a Hyundai Sonata with multiple occupants that was determined to be stolen on Butternut Street near Warham Street and began a pursuit when the vehicle failed to stop, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Fatal SUV crash in Plainville kills 3-year-old

TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police has reported that a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident in the Town of Plainville on November 2nd. Around 8:54 pm on Wednesday, troopers arrived at Frost Hill Road to investigate a very serious single-vehicle involving a 2004 Ford Expedition. The initial […]
PLAINVILLE, NY
WKTV

Bail reform, trust in police issues at forefront of Oneida County Sheriff's race

Utica, N.Y.-- There many issues are at the forefront of the race for sheriff in Oneida County. One of the largest, bail reform. The law was enacted in 2019 ended the issuance of cash bail in most misdemeanor and non-violent felonies to reduce the risk of a person being jailed simply because they were unable to post bail. Both candidates agree that the law and its implementation have been flawed.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Four Oneida County Deputies exposed to fentanyl during investigation

ROME, N.Y. -- During an overdose investigation on Thursday, four deputies were exposed to fentanyl, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. Deputies responded to reports of an overdose around 4:30 p.m. on Brown Road in Rome. After arriving the victim was located and carried down a flight of stairs by EMS with the help of the deputies. She was then taken to a hospital for treatment.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital

Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY

