ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SpaceNews.com

Safran buys Syrlinks space-based radio frequency business

TAMPA, Fla. — French aerospace giant Safran said Nov. 4 it is extending its ground communications expertise to space by acquiring Syrlinks, which manufactures satellite radio-frequency equipment. Syrlinks, also based in France, specializes in radiocommunications and radio navigational technologies for the space sector. The company employs about 140 people...

Comments / 0

Community Policy