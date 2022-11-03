ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Full-court press in lead-up to Tuesday’s midterms

By Raquel Martin
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ryAj6_0ixpYk2F00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Heavy hitters for both political parties are on the road as the midterm election nears, with President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama all on the campaign trail lending their power to neck-and-neck congressional races.

Early indicators have Republicans poised to take back the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing Democratic leaders into a full court press to motivate their voters to get out to the polls.

Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Obama are warning voters about Republicans who refuse to accept the results of the 2020 election, calling them too extreme to be trusted.

“We’re facing a defining moment,” the president said. “Make no mistake, democracy is on the ballot for all of us.”

In Arizona, where the Republican gubernatorial candidate has refused to say if she will accept the results of Tuesday’s election, Obama offered a message meant to unify liberal voters and pull independents to Democrats’ side.

“The only way to preserve our democracy is if we together nurture and invest in it,” he said.

Republicans are sending their big names to the tight races, too — Trump was in Iowa Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan Friday and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is headed to Texas.

“There’s a lot of places to watch,” McCarthy said on Fox News.

He and former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway say voters fed up with high inflation will break red.

“We are going to do better among working class men and women, non-college educated men and women who’ve been very hurt in this economy,” Conway said. “We’re going to do better in places and spaces that’ll surprise folks.”

Republicans appear to be already looking forward to the 2024 presidential election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Queen City News

Five races where Democrats could pull off surprise wins

Democrats are bracing for a possible red wave as the national mood has shifted and surveys increasingly show voters seeing economy and inflation as the top issues heading into the election.  But for all the doom and gloom that political watchers are forecasting for the party, Democrats could also benefit from some surprise wins in […]
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Expectations high for GOP this Election Day

Here’s what we think we know as Election Day dawns nationwide, based on our colleagues’ reporting: It’s going to be a good night for Republican candidates competing for House seats. How good remains to be seen. The GOP could wrest the Senate majority away from President Biden and Democrats by a single seat, although there are other plausible scenarios as millions of Americans line up to vote on Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
Queen City News

Liz Cheney makes waves on her way out of Congress

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is going out with a bang, ramping up her attacks on the pro-Trump forces in her own party with a highly public exit tour designed to prevent the same GOP leaders she once embraced from winning power next year. The Wyoming conservative was clobbered in her August primary after lambasting former […]
WYOMING STATE
Queen City News

GOP leaves door open to contesting election losses

Republican leaders on Sunday left open the possibility of contesting GOP losses in the midterms, suggesting that while candidates should accept the results, they should also do so after exhausting challenges available to them. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash whether every Republican candidate will accept election results even if...
GEORGIA STATE
Queen City News

Queen City News

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy