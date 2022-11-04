Gov. Hochul joins Vice President Harris, Hillary Clinton at Barnard College

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign trail stopped in Manhattan Thursday joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The event comes as the gubernatorial election is less than a week away. With early voting already underway, the three female leaders were at Barnard College, an all-women school, to urge younger voters to exercise their right to vote.

The event kicked off Thursday evening with Vice President Harris reminding them that there is a lot at stake for Democrats and the voters present.

Several other speakers and Democrat figures were in attendance, including Attorney General Letitia James and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.

All of the speakers highlighted issues like gun control, crime and immigration, but the biggest topic at the school was women's rights. They told those in attendance that those rights are on the line if Gov. Hochul is not elected into office.

Recent polls show Republican candidate Lee Zeldin currently trailing Hochul by just a few points. Zeldin will be in the Bronx for an event on Friday.