Louisiana prison's lockdown conditions violate inmates' rights, are 'mental torture,' judge says

Revisions have been made to South Carolina’s Cottage Food Law and Clemson Extension has a new document to help South Carolina residents navigate these changes. The South Carolina Home-Based Food Production Law, or Cottage Food Law, is the law governing food items produced and sold from homes in the state. The law was amended in May 2022 and personnel from several state agencies collaborated to produce a document to guide residents through these changes. The South Carolina Home-based Food Production Law Guidance Document is free and available at https://bit.ly/SC_CottageFoodLawGuide.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO