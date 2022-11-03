Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan 01:50

(CBS DETROIT) - The first of three proposals on the ballot in Michigan could change term limits for lawmakers and require them to disclose certain details about their finances.

Prop 1 (Transparency and Term Limits) would look to reduce the number of years a person can serve in the state legislature. Currently, a lawmaker can serve a maximum of six years in the House and eight years in the Senate — a total of 14 years.

If Prop 1 passes, lawmakers could serve a flat 12-year-term, which can take place in one chamber.

"It's actually going to help enhance and better government efficiency and effectiveness," said Jim Holcomb, who is with the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.

But, not everyone agrees with Holcomb. Scott Tillman is one of them. He's with U.S. term limits and also the treasurer for a ballot question committee called No More Time for Career Politicians.

"They're extending their time in office," Tillman said. "This is backed by lobbyists. This is because lobbyists want a legislator they get an office to stay there longer so they can have more influence."

Tillman is also concerned the proposal could mean more career politicians in Lansing, which could lead to a government less representative of the people.

Detroit Now asked Holcomb about opponents' claim it will give lobbyists more power.

"I would say I respect their opinion but we disagree," he said. "The more experienced and better informed elected official you have takes away power from lobbyists."

Tillman said, "It's going to lead to a lot fewer people serving in office in the 30 years before we had term limits in Michiga."

Along with changes to term limits, Prop 1 would require the governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state lawmakers to disclose certain financial information such as payments and gifts received from registered lobbyists and sources of all forms of income.

This is something Holcomb believes is good for Michiganders but Tillman says it doesn't go far enough.

"The real goal here is making sure voters have the information they need to look for a possible conflict or anything that raises an issue for them," Holcomb said.

Tillman added, "They pretty much don't have to declare anything in this transparency. They can exempt all their political side work and other things like that."

We'll find out the fate of Prop 1 after the election Tuesday.

If you would like to read the full proposal, you can click here