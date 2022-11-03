ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan

By Raymond Strickland
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwgwl_0ixpWDbK00

Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan 01:50

(CBS DETROIT) - The first of three proposals on the ballot in Michigan could change term limits for lawmakers and require them to disclose certain details about their finances.

Prop 1 (Transparency and Term Limits) would look to reduce the number of years a person can serve in the state legislature. Currently, a lawmaker can serve a maximum of six years in the House and eight years in the Senate — a total of 14 years.

If Prop 1 passes, lawmakers could serve a flat 12-year-term, which can take place in one chamber.

"It's actually going to help enhance and better government efficiency and effectiveness," said Jim Holcomb, who is with the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.

But, not everyone agrees with Holcomb. Scott Tillman is one of them. He's with U.S. term limits and also the treasurer for a ballot question committee called No More Time for Career Politicians.

"They're extending their time in office," Tillman said. "This is backed by lobbyists. This is because lobbyists want a legislator they get an office to stay there longer so they can have more influence."

Tillman is also concerned the proposal could mean more career politicians in Lansing, which could lead to a government less representative of the people.

Detroit Now asked Holcomb about opponents' claim it will give lobbyists more power.

"I would say I respect their opinion but we disagree," he said. "The more experienced and better informed elected official you have takes away power from lobbyists."

Tillman said, "It's going to lead to a lot fewer people serving in office in the 30 years before we had term limits in Michiga."

Along with changes to term limits, Prop 1 would require the governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state lawmakers to disclose certain financial information such as payments and gifts received from registered lobbyists and sources of all forms of income.

This is something Holcomb believes is good for Michiganders but Tillman says it doesn't go far enough.

"The real goal here is making sure voters have the information they need to look for a possible conflict or anything that raises an issue for them," Holcomb said.

Tillman added, "They pretty much don't have to declare anything in this transparency. They can exempt all their political side work and other things like that."

We'll find out the fate of Prop 1 after the election Tuesday.

If you would like to read the full proposal, you can click here

Comments / 49

Big MR
4d ago

Voting No on all 3 proposals, if people would just read the language used in these proposals, they would vote no too. If you rely on the tv ads, then your the problem.

Reply(2)
41
Jacopo Dantes
3d ago

Robin Williams said it best, "Politicians are like diapers, they should be changed often and for the same reasons.". 😆

Reply
10
Mike guest
3d ago

Prop #1 actually doubles the amount of time, Representatives can serve. It reduces the max length a lawmaker can serve from 14 years to 12 years. BUT--it would allow them to serve the full 12 years in one chamber! Since the Senate has 38 seats, and the House 110, currently most House Reps never make it to the Senate. Therefore, it actually doubles a state Rep's ability to serve, from 6 years to 12 years, and Senator's from 8 years to 12 years.

Reply
4
Related
wdet.org

Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: State Governor

Michigan voters will decide the state’s next governor during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeks re-election against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Attorney General

Michigan voters will decide the state’s next attorney general during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Incumbent Dana Nessel looks to serve a second term as attorney general. Her challengers include Republican nominee and attorney Matthew DePerno. Stay on this page to view the results once polls...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: What to expect the night of Michigan’s general election and the days after

DETROIT – Are you ready for Election Day? Or, are you ready for Election Day to be over?. The political ads have been nonstop and often quite nasty. The money being spent on this election is positively -- or negatively -- breathtaking. And in so many of these races, the two sides are, by this point, just talking past each other seemingly unable to agree on just about anything.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

3 Michigan communities see upcoming election through different lenses

LAKE CITY, Mich. — Brad Seger knows this northern Michigan town inside and out.  A former mayor with roots that go back a generation, Seger can talk about logging in the area and the best time to tap the trees for syrup. He can go into the history of the church on the corner. And when the conversation turns to politics, he can explain how and why Republican Tudor Dixon will win this county in a landslide...
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
wbkb11.com

Dixon Hosts A Freedom Rally In Alpena

Republican candidate for Governor, Tudor Dixon, made her way to Alpena Wednesday and drew quite the crowd of supporters trying to rally some votes with elections on Tuesday. When asked about what the rally was for, Dixon said, “Yeah, well we’re here to have a rally to talk about the future of the state, and the things that we want to do to bring education back, to make sure our cities are safe, and to make sure that we partner with business instead of having to stay behind me as a business.”
ALPENA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Election Day: Guide to Michigan's three proposals

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 2022 Midterm Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Michiganders will head to vote across the state on races including Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General's office. But they're also voting on three proposals. Record numbers of Michigan voters have already submitted...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Saturday To Honor Former Senator

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, November 5 to honor and remember former Senator Vincent Gregory. The flag lowering will coincide with the day of his funeral. “Senator Vincent Gregory was a quintessential role model,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Matters Election Spotlight: Mayors Duggan & Barnett

Southfield (CBS Detroit) - As Election 2022 winds down Tuesday when voters finally head to the polls, the "Michigan Matters" roundtable of Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett and Strategist Suzy Avery talked about the governor's race and others up for grabs on Nov. 8. They appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, as they discussed the tightening race between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, the Attorney General's race, Secretary of State and others. The roundtable also discussed the three statewide proposals before Michigan voters, with much of the focus on Proposal 3- which is about abortion choice....
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for attempting to gain access to voting machines said Friday that no decision will be made before Tuesday's election.Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a statement that his office has been meeting with state police to review the investigation and facts of the case."Obtaining a complete picture of the facts and circumstances of the investigation is essential prior to determining the next step in this process," Hilson said. "Given the complexities of this investigation, the time it takes...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan's top court to look at 2020 election robocall case

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court agreed to take an appeal from two conservative political activists who were charged with crimes for robocalls that tried to discourage Black Detroit voters from mailing their ballots in the 2020 election.The court said Wednesday it wants to focus on whether a state law used against Jack Burkman of Arlington, Virginia, and Jacob Wohl of Irvine, California, is unconstitutional.Burkman and Wohl were charged with attempting to "deter or interrupt electors," a felony. The calls falsely warned Detroit residents that if they voted by mail they could be subjected to arrest, debt collection and forced vaccination.Investigators said similar 30-second automated phone calls were made in New York state, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois. Burkman and Wohl last week pleaded guilty to telecommunications fraud in Ohio.In Michigan, the Court of Appeals in June upheld a lower court decision that would send Burkman and Wohl to trial.Critics might find the calls shameful, but that doesn't mean they were criminal, defense lawyers said, pointing to the First Amendment, among other arguments."The robocall was not menacing, which requires a threat of physical assault," the lawyers told the Michigan Supreme Court, citing the 1954 law.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy