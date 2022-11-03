Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Turnto10.com
New school bus driver puts in wrong address, drives students to Connecticut
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A school bus took one wrong turn after another Monday morning, causing some students and parents to panic. The new bus driver accidentally took her students on a much longer ride than anyone expected. Students headed to La Salle Academy in Providence were surprised when...
Turnto10.com
Record temperatures continue as Rhode Islanders flock outdoors
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Monday capped off yet another day of record temperatures in Southern New England, opening the door for many people to get outside. Storm Team 10 reports T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, which serves as Providence's official climate site, warmed to 77 degrees Fahrenheit as of noon Monday, breaking the old record of 76 F set back in 2020. The high for the day was 79 F.
Turnto10.com
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opens
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A North Providence bakery is making history as the first minority-owned bakery in town. Syroya's Bakery on Mineral Spring Avenue held a grand opening celebration on Saturday to showcase its desserts. "I'm born and raised in Rhode Island, so it's a big thing for...
Turnto10.com
Black Business Association buys building for headquarters, hub for entrepreneurs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Black Business Association on Monday celebrated the acquisition of a new headquarters on Smith Street in Providence. The building will also serve entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses. RIBBA supports Black-owned small businesses with access to capital, business development and training, and...
Turnto10.com
Central Falls opens 'Feed the Future' food pantry aimed at students and their families
(WJAR) — A new food pantry opened in Central Falls on Monday aimed at helping students and their families. The “Feed the Future” School Food Pantry opened up at the McKenna Family Center with a ribbon cutting. According to RIDE, over 86% of students in Central Falls...
Turnto10.com
Voters to decide on future of McCoy Stadium property
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket residents are getting a say in the future of McCoy Stadium. Question 4 on Tuesday's ballot proposes a $330 million bond to build a new high school on the McCoy property. The idea is met with mixed feelings. Kathleen Borges said she grew up...
Turnto10.com
Roger Williams Park Zoo announces the passing of Johari the cheetah
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence’s Roger Williams Park Zoo announced Monday that one of its female cheetahs, Johari, has died. A release from the Zoo said that Johari suffered from gastritis, or inflammation and ulcers in the stomach, a common condition in cheetahs. She was humanely euthanized after her quality of life declined.
Turnto10.com
Taunton neighborhood reacts to deadly shooting
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A 38-year old man is dead after he was shot early Sunday morning in a Taunton neighborhood. Taunton police received a 911 call from the corner of Mason and Myrtle Streets around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday reporting a man had been shot. Police arrived to...
Turnto10.com
Kidnapping scam reported in Tiverton, Dighton
Tiverton police are warning residents about a scam that has been reported twice. They said a woman received a call Friday claiming that drug dealers had kidnapped her child from a store parking lot on Main Road. The caller demanded money for the child's safe return. "Thanks to the quick...
Turnto10.com
Powerball jackpot announces delay to record $1.9 billion drawing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Powerball announced Monday night that the record-breaking drawing for $1.9 billion “has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols." “Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing...
Turnto10.com
Southern New Englanders get tickets for their shot at largest Powerball jackpot in history
Convenience stores were busy across Southern New England on Saturday as people lined up for their chance in the $1.6 billion drawing. The Powerball numbers for Saturday were 28-45-53-56-69-20. NBC 10 News asked those in line at a gas station on Waterman Avenue in East Providence what they would do with the money.
Turnto10.com
1 dead, 5 injured following 3 separate shootings in Boston Sunday night
(WJAR) — Six people were shot in three separate shootings in Boston on Sunday night that resulted in a death, according to the Boston Police Department. Police say around 9:10 p.m. two people were shot at 10 Orlando Street in Mattapan. Both victims were transported to hospital care. One...
Turnto10.com
Man dies in early-morning shooting in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — An early-morning homicide in Taunton is under investigation, a spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney said on Sunday. Taunton police received a 911 call shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a man in need of an ambulance. First responders found 38-year-old Ross Copeland...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island State Police arrest two fugitives wanted in New Hampshire
Two accused fugitives wanted in New Hampshire have been arraigned on multiple charges following a one-vehicle crash on Route 95 south. Rhode Island State Police responded to the crash just north of the Connecticut state line in Hopkinton around 11 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the vehicle...
Turnto10.com
Police say fleeing suspect crashes into car, killing woman
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a 54-year-old woman was killed Monday when a man wanted in a drug investigation crashed his SUV into her car as he tried to flee. State police said members of a narcotics task force tried to stop the target of the...
Turnto10.com
One more warm day Monday, cool midweek, potential Tropical Weather to end the week
Record High Temperatures were noted in Southern New England Saturday, Sunday, and likely Monday too. On Sunday, Providence broke the old record of 72 from 1994 with 75 degrees. Hartford tied theirs at 76 from 2015, Boston broke theirs with 76, shattering the previous 73 from 1948, and Worcester broke theirs too by 1 degree just 2 years ago in 2020 with 72.
Turnto10.com
Fall River police arrest teenager accused of striking officer with ATV
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall River police arrested a 17-year-old who allegedly hit a veteran officer while illegally operating an ATV on Friday night. Police said the teenager, from the city, was illegally driving an ATV on a public street when he failed to comply with police during a traffic stop, hitting a 17-year veteran of the force.
Turnto10.com
Record warmth likely to stretch into Monday, then cooler, seasonable
It looks like we're in for a 3 day stretch of 70+ degree temperatures across Southern New England through Monday! T.F. Green Airport, the reporting station for Providence to the National Weather Service, reached 75 degrees Saturday, tying the record high for November 5th going back to 1994. Hartford did it all the way, breaking the old record from the same year for the date at 78 degrees.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford man with revoked license arrested in car crash, police say
(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said two women taken to the hospital and a New Bedford man was arrested in a two-car crash in New Bedford on Monday afternoon. Police said troopers responded around 3:40 p.m. on Monday to a crash on the ramp from Route 195 East to Route 140 East in New Bedford.
Turnto10.com
Record warmth on the way this weekend as Daylight Saving Time ends
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Temperatures are much more like mid-September than early November, and a trend that started on Friday will continue into next week. Get out and enjoy the nice weather, as we only have a few showers to track from time to time. Highs reach the mid-70s...
