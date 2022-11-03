First RSV child death in Michigan leaves health officials with warning for parents 01:51

(CBS DETROIT) - A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died in Oakland County to complications of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus , better known as RSV. It is the first RSV child death in the state of Michigan, according to Oakland County Health Department.

"Keeping an eye on your child during this illness is very important in kind of knowing something is a little bit off," Dr. Whitney Minnock says.

As the medical director of Pediatric ER at Beaumont Children's Hospital in Royal Oak, Minnock is warning parents to be extremely careful, especially this time of year.

"What we are seeing right now is a really a large flux of sick children coming into the ER. It definitely is more that what we have seen in the passed years," Minnock says.

While children are susceptible to the virus, Minnock says the most severe cases are found among infants.

"Age is one of the most important risk factors to keep in mind. The infants are the ones that get the sickest from this. Less than two years but really less than 3-6 months are the ones we see get the sickest," Minnock says.

On Thursday, the Detroit Health Department releasing a statement online warning parents to not wait until it's too late before seeking care for a child who has symptoms of RSV. Some of those symptoms include: runny nose, coughing, sneezing, fever, loss of taste, wheezing and shortness of breath.

"If their child is looking sick, and they are uncomfortable at home, we are happy to see them in the emergency department. We certainly are busy but we are there for the sick kids in the community and we want to take care of anybody that needs that," Minnock explains.

In addition, Minnock says anyone who's child is showing mild symptoms of RSV is encouraged to visit their pediatrician first before taking a trip to the Emergency Room.